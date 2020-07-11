Apartment List
/
OH
/
ashland
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:28 AM

7 Apartments for rent in Ashland, OH with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Ashland apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
211 Lee Ave
211 Lee Avenue, Ashland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$729
This is a 3 bedroom 1 story home. The rent is $729.00 a month. It is a 12 month lease.The tenant pays the gas, electric, and water. Tenant mows lawn, NO smoking, NO pets, there are laundry hook-ups available, has A/C, and a two car garage.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
633 Cottage St
633 South Cottage Street, Ashland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$549
This is a 3 bedroom 2 story home. The rent is $549.00 a month. It is a 12 month lease. Tenant pays gas, electric, and water. A stove is furnished. NO pets, has off street parking, tenant mows lawn, and has laundry hook-ups.

1 of 2

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
161 Ronald Ave
161 Ronald Avenue, Ashland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$765
This is a 3 bedroom, 2 story home with a 2 car garage. The rent is $765.00 a month. It is a 12 month lease. Tenant pay gas, electric, and water. Tenant mows lawn. Stove, dishwasher, and microwave are furnished and has laundry hook-ups.

1 of 25

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1027 E Main St
1027 East Main Street, Ashland, OH
Studio
$2,800
3000 sqft
This is a COMMERCIAL BUILDING. The rent is $2,800.00 a month. It is a 12 month lease. 3,000.00 Square Feet, Highly Visible location, Basement for storage, Has parking lot. Tenant pay gas, electric, and water.

1 of 12

Last updated January 24 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
506 Edgehill Ave
506 Edgehill Avenue, Ashland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$675
This is a 3 bedroom, 2 story home. The rent is $675.00 a month. It is a 12 month lease. No appliances are furnished. Tenant pays gas, electric, and water. NO PETS, laundry hook - ups are available, and has a 1 car garage.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
406 W 4th St
406 West 4th Street, Ashland, OH
1 Bedroom
$455
This is a 1 bedroom 2 story duplex. The rent is $455.00 a month. It is a 12 month lease. Tenant pays the gas, electric, and water.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
302 E 9th St
302 East 9th Street, Ashland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$675
This is a 2 bedroom 1 story home with a 2 car garage. The rent is $675.00. It is a 12 month lease. Tenant pays the gas, electric, and water. A stove and refrigerator are furnished. No pets, has laundry hook-ups. Tenant mows lawn.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Ashland, OH

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Ashland apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cleveland, OHAkron, OHParma, OHNorth Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHLakewood, OHNewark, OH
Brunswick, OHCuyahoga Falls, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OHWooster, OHLorain, OH
Parma Heights, OHRocky River, OHNorth Ridgeville, OHElyria, OHMedina, OHFairlawn, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Case Western Reserve UniversityCentral Ohio Technical College
Cleveland State UniversityThe College of Wooster
University of Akron Main Campus