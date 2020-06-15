707 Center St Apt 3

Amenities

This is a 2 bedroom, 2nd floor apt. The rent is $539.00 a month. Tenant is responsible to pay for the electric and gas. Stove, refrig, and w/d are furnished. Lawn care is provided, NO PETS, A/C, 1 carport, and some utilities FREE. If you are interested, you will need to come to our office to get keys to view before applying with us. You must bring in your photo ID for us to hold until you return the key back to our office. Our hours are 8 am - 5 pm, Monday through Friday. If you have any questions, you can call our office at 419-281-3446.



Our office is currently closed to the public for showings & viewings. We are, however, still staffed in the office & answering phones daily. Please call if you have any questions at 419-281-3446 or view our available properties on our website at bauerrealty.com - online applications can be submitted through our website. Thank you for your patience & understanding!



