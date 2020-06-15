514 Ohio St Apt 3

Amenities

This is a studio apartment on the 2nd floor. The rent is $375.00 a month. It is a 12 month lease. Tenant pays electric and water. A stove and refrigerator are furnished. Lawn care is provided, has off street parking, and it does not allow pets. If you are interested, please contact our office at to schedule a day and time to view. If you have any questions, please contact our office at 419-281-3446. Also, please view our website at bauerrealty.com for more of our listings.



(RLNE5787535)