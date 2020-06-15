All apartments in Ashland
Find more places like 514 Ohio St Apt 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ashland, OH
/
514 Ohio St Apt 3
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

514 Ohio St Apt 3

514 Ohio Street · (419) 281-3446
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ashland
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

514 Ohio Street, Ashland, OH 44805

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Studio, 1 bath, $375 · Avail. now

$375

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
furnished
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
This is a studio apartment on the 2nd floor. The rent is $375.00 a month. It is a 12 month lease. Tenant pays electric and water. A stove and refrigerator are furnished. Lawn care is provided, has off street parking, and it does not allow pets. If you are interested, please contact our office at to schedule a day and time to view. If you have any questions, please contact our office at 419-281-3446. Also, please view our website at bauerrealty.com for more of our listings.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5787535)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 514 Ohio St Apt 3 have any available units?
514 Ohio St Apt 3 has a unit available for $375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 514 Ohio St Apt 3 have?
Some of 514 Ohio St Apt 3's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 514 Ohio St Apt 3 currently offering any rent specials?
514 Ohio St Apt 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 514 Ohio St Apt 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 514 Ohio St Apt 3 is pet friendly.
Does 514 Ohio St Apt 3 offer parking?
Yes, 514 Ohio St Apt 3 does offer parking.
Does 514 Ohio St Apt 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 514 Ohio St Apt 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 514 Ohio St Apt 3 have a pool?
No, 514 Ohio St Apt 3 does not have a pool.
Does 514 Ohio St Apt 3 have accessible units?
No, 514 Ohio St Apt 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 514 Ohio St Apt 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 514 Ohio St Apt 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 514 Ohio St Apt 3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 514 Ohio St Apt 3 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 514 Ohio St Apt 3?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Ashland Apartments with Parking
Ashland Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cleveland, OHAkron, OHParma, OHNorth Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHLakewood, OHNewark, OH
Brunswick, OHCuyahoga Falls, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OHWooster, OHLorain, OH
Parma Heights, OHRocky River, OHNorth Ridgeville, OHElyria, OHMedina, OHFairlawn, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Case Western Reserve UniversityCentral Ohio Technical College
Cleveland State UniversityThe College of Wooster
University of Akron Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity