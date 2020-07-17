All apartments in Ashland
321 Sharp Street
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

321 Sharp Street

321 Sharp Street · No Longer Available
Location

321 Sharp Street, Ashland, OH 44805

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 Bed/2 Bath Single Family Home - 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom single family home! Updated bathroom on second floor. Full bathroom on each floor. Washer and dryer hookups are in the basement. The refrigerator is included but the tenant will need to bring their own stove. 1 car detached garage. Owner is willing to allow one dog, no smoking, no college students. A security deposit is required and tenant pay all the utilities. There is no central air. Tenant does all the lawn care & snow removal **OWNER/LANDLORD IS A LICENSED REALTOR WITH COLDWELL BANKER WARD REAL ESTATE**

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5890948)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 321 Sharp Street have any available units?
321 Sharp Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashland, OH.
What amenities does 321 Sharp Street have?
Some of 321 Sharp Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 321 Sharp Street currently offering any rent specials?
321 Sharp Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 321 Sharp Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 321 Sharp Street is pet friendly.
Does 321 Sharp Street offer parking?
Yes, 321 Sharp Street offers parking.
Does 321 Sharp Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 321 Sharp Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 321 Sharp Street have a pool?
No, 321 Sharp Street does not have a pool.
Does 321 Sharp Street have accessible units?
No, 321 Sharp Street does not have accessible units.
Does 321 Sharp Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 321 Sharp Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 321 Sharp Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 321 Sharp Street does not have units with air conditioning.
