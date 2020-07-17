321 Sharp Street

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage recently renovated range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

3 Bed/2 Bath Single Family Home - 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom single family home! Updated bathroom on second floor. Full bathroom on each floor. Washer and dryer hookups are in the basement. The refrigerator is included but the tenant will need to bring their own stove. 1 car detached garage. Owner is willing to allow one dog, no smoking, no college students. A security deposit is required and tenant pay all the utilities. There is no central air. Tenant does all the lawn care & snow removal **OWNER/LANDLORD IS A LICENSED REALTOR WITH COLDWELL BANKER WARD REAL ESTATE**



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5890948)