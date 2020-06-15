216 Race St

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly carport parking online portal

This is a 3 bedroom, 2 story duplex. The rent is $645.00 a month. The tenant is responsible to pay for the gas, electric, and water. No appliances are furnished. This is a 12 month lease. Lawn care is provided, laundry hook-ups in basement, and a carport is available. If you are interested, you will need to come to our office to get the key to view before applying with us. You must bring in your photo ID for us to hold until you return the key back to our office. Our hours are 8 am- 5 pm, Monday through Friday. Also, please view our website at bauerrealty.com for all of our other listings. If you have any questions, you can call our office at 419-281-3446.



COVID-19 Update :



Our front office door is currently closed to the public. We are, however, still fully staffed & answering phones daily. Please call if you have any questions or if you would like to schedule a viewing of available properties. Also, please view are website at bauerrealty.com for all of our listings.



Applications can be submitted through our website or dropped off in our after hours mail slot.



Rent payments can be submitted through the online portal or dropped off in the after hours mail slot as well.



Thank you for your patience & understanding during this difficult time.



(RLNE5018686)