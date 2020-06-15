All apartments in Ashland
216 Race St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

216 Race St

216 Race Street · (419) 281-3446
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

216 Race Street, Ashland, OH 44805

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $645 · Avail. now

$645

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
cats allowed
carport
online portal
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
online portal
This is a 3 bedroom, 2 story duplex. The rent is $645.00 a month. The tenant is responsible to pay for the gas, electric, and water. No appliances are furnished. This is a 12 month lease. Lawn care is provided, laundry hook-ups in basement, and a carport is available. If you are interested, you will need to come to our office to get the key to view before applying with us. You must bring in your photo ID for us to hold until you return the key back to our office. Our hours are 8 am- 5 pm, Monday through Friday. Also, please view our website at bauerrealty.com for all of our other listings. If you have any questions, you can call our office at 419-281-3446.

COVID-19 Update :

Our front office door is currently closed to the public. We are, however, still fully staffed & answering phones daily. Please call if you have any questions or if you would like to schedule a viewing of available properties. Also, please view are website at bauerrealty.com for all of our listings.

Applications can be submitted through our website or dropped off in our after hours mail slot.

Rent payments can be submitted through the online portal or dropped off in the after hours mail slot as well.

Thank you for your patience & understanding during this difficult time.

(RLNE5018686)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 Race St have any available units?
216 Race St has a unit available for $645 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 216 Race St have?
Some of 216 Race St's amenities include w/d hookup, cats allowed, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 216 Race St currently offering any rent specials?
216 Race St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 Race St pet-friendly?
Yes, 216 Race St is pet friendly.
Does 216 Race St offer parking?
Yes, 216 Race St does offer parking.
Does 216 Race St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 216 Race St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 Race St have a pool?
No, 216 Race St does not have a pool.
Does 216 Race St have accessible units?
No, 216 Race St does not have accessible units.
Does 216 Race St have units with dishwashers?
No, 216 Race St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 216 Race St have units with air conditioning?
No, 216 Race St does not have units with air conditioning.
