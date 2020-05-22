All apartments in Amherst
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:14 AM

Williamsburg Square Townhouses

1824 Cooper Foster Park Rd · (440) 305-5320
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1824 Cooper Foster Park Rd, Amherst, OH 44001

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 months AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Williamsburg Square Townhouses.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
guest parking
Williamsburg Square Townhouses are the premiere townhouse community in Lorain! These gorgeous homes feature two bedrooms, one or one and a half baths, and a washer/dryer combo in-suite. Different floor plans offer wide, expansive kitchens or cozier kitchens with a hand crafted breakfast bar - you can choose! Each townhouse is two story living, with a full bath and 2 bedrooms upstairs. Incredibly comfortable living rooms are bright, sunny, and the perfect room to relax in. Enjoy your private patio in the warmer months, and take in everything the area has to offer. Close to major highways, shopping, entertainment, and more, our townhouses will really give you the feeling of home you want, need, and deserve!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 application fee for up to 4 applications
Deposit: One full month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Parking Details: Large private lots.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Williamsburg Square Townhouses have any available units?
Williamsburg Square Townhouses doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Amherst, OH.
What amenities does Williamsburg Square Townhouses have?
Some of Williamsburg Square Townhouses's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Williamsburg Square Townhouses currently offering any rent specials?
Williamsburg Square Townhouses is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Williamsburg Square Townhouses pet-friendly?
No, Williamsburg Square Townhouses is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Amherst.
Does Williamsburg Square Townhouses offer parking?
Yes, Williamsburg Square Townhouses offers parking.
Does Williamsburg Square Townhouses have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Williamsburg Square Townhouses offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Williamsburg Square Townhouses have a pool?
No, Williamsburg Square Townhouses does not have a pool.
Does Williamsburg Square Townhouses have accessible units?
No, Williamsburg Square Townhouses does not have accessible units.
Does Williamsburg Square Townhouses have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Williamsburg Square Townhouses has units with dishwashers.
Does Williamsburg Square Townhouses have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Williamsburg Square Townhouses has units with air conditioning.
