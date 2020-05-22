Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range Property Amenities parking guest parking

Williamsburg Square Townhouses are the premiere townhouse community in Lorain! These gorgeous homes feature two bedrooms, one or one and a half baths, and a washer/dryer combo in-suite. Different floor plans offer wide, expansive kitchens or cozier kitchens with a hand crafted breakfast bar - you can choose! Each townhouse is two story living, with a full bath and 2 bedrooms upstairs. Incredibly comfortable living rooms are bright, sunny, and the perfect room to relax in. Enjoy your private patio in the warmer months, and take in everything the area has to offer. Close to major highways, shopping, entertainment, and more, our townhouses will really give you the feeling of home you want, need, and deserve!