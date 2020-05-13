Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking guest parking key fob access

Ventura Apartments is an incredible, luxurious apartment building in Lorain, OH. With one of the most beautiful floor plans around, you're sure to love living here. Expansive living room leads in to incredible kitchen with wide countertop space and plenty of cabinet space. Perfect for cooking and entertaining! Bright, sunny dining rooms are the perfect place to entertain guests or enjoy a quiet meal at home. Secure entry building and the washer/dryer combo provided with your suite gives you convenience that simply can't be beat. Free, private parking right outside the building. Many suites have balconies to enjoy all the seasons Ohio has to offer. Third floor vaulted ceilings!! Close to major highways, shopping, entertainment, and more - Ventura Apartments is definitely the place you want to call home!