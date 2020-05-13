Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
1814 Cooper Foster Park Rd, Amherst, OH 44001
Price and availability
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
guest parking
key fob access
Ventura Apartments is an incredible, luxurious apartment building in Lorain, OH. With one of the most beautiful floor plans around, you're sure to love living here. Expansive living room leads in to incredible kitchen with wide countertop space and plenty of cabinet space. Perfect for cooking and entertaining! Bright, sunny dining rooms are the perfect place to entertain guests or enjoy a quiet meal at home. Secure entry building and the washer/dryer combo provided with your suite gives you convenience that simply can't be beat. Free, private parking right outside the building. Many suites have balconies to enjoy all the seasons Ohio has to offer. Third floor vaulted ceilings!! Close to major highways, shopping, entertainment, and more - Ventura Apartments is definitely the place you want to call home!
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 application fee for up to 4 applications
Deposit: One full month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Large private Lots.
