Amherst, OH
Ventura Apartments
Ventura Apartments

1814 Cooper Foster Park Rd · (440) 760-0208
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1814 Cooper Foster Park Rd, Amherst, OH 44001

Price and availability

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ventura Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
guest parking
key fob access
Ventura Apartments is an incredible, luxurious apartment building in Lorain, OH. With one of the most beautiful floor plans around, you're sure to love living here. Expansive living room leads in to incredible kitchen with wide countertop space and plenty of cabinet space. Perfect for cooking and entertaining! Bright, sunny dining rooms are the perfect place to entertain guests or enjoy a quiet meal at home. Secure entry building and the washer/dryer combo provided with your suite gives you convenience that simply can't be beat. Free, private parking right outside the building. Many suites have balconies to enjoy all the seasons Ohio has to offer. Third floor vaulted ceilings!! Close to major highways, shopping, entertainment, and more - Ventura Apartments is definitely the place you want to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 application fee for up to 4 applications
Deposit: One full month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Parking Details: Large private Lots.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ventura Apartments have any available units?
Ventura Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Amherst, OH.
What amenities does Ventura Apartments have?
Some of Ventura Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ventura Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Ventura Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ventura Apartments pet-friendly?
No, Ventura Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Amherst.
Does Ventura Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Ventura Apartments offers parking.
Does Ventura Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Ventura Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Ventura Apartments have a pool?
No, Ventura Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Ventura Apartments have accessible units?
No, Ventura Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Ventura Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ventura Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Ventura Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Ventura Apartments has units with air conditioning.
