Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet extra storage granite counters oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator parking 24hr gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage clubhouse concierge conference room dog park doorman fire pit guest parking guest suite internet access key fob access lobby package receiving

Summit Ridge is situated in a uniquely private and tranquil setting in the heart of Cuyahoga Falls and just minutes from Downtown Akron.



Residents enjoy satisfying new amenities including our newly upgraded community rooms, outdoor social area with fire pit, fitness area, and dog park. Balcony options and much more await you!



Our renovated one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes are available in various floor plans and offer up to 1200 sq. feet of stair-free living space.



Located just walking distance from shopping, banking, and entertainment we are your prime choice for upscale living on the hill.