Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool pool table 24hr maintenance e-payments bbq/grill garage internet access cats allowed business center online portal

Only minutes from Akron, Newport Landing is located in the Portage Lake Recreation area where boating, skiing and swimming are just around the corner. These luxury 1 and 2 bedroom suites feature an in-suite washer and dryer, a fully equipped kitchen, large walk-in closets, and all the amenities of home. Community perks at Newport Landing include a renovated club house with a social room available for rent, an outdoor heated pool with a sun deck and a modern fitness center. Residents can easily pay rent online and with an on-site staff with 24-hour maintenance, you will never have to worry again.