Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible elevator garage parking pool gym on-site laundry 24hr maintenance e-payments key fob access lobby online portal package receiving

Enjoy the convenience and prestige of hi-rise living at Fir Hill Towers. This most special community is centrally located within walking distance of downtown and in the hub of the University of Akron campus. Our immense studios, one, two, and three bedroom suites offer generous closet space and balconies with fabulous downtown views. On-site maintenance and management adds to these professional and proudly managed apartments. The size of the suites and immaculate buildings are just some of the reasons that Fir Hill Towers is the first choice for those wanting to live near campus. You will appreciate the convenience of laundry facilities on each floor, along with indoor garage parking. Our keyless entry system allows for monitored entry into our fabulous lobbies and our resident lounge offers free Wi-Fi access. Keep fit in our exercise facility or relax by our sparking pool. Its all about comfort and convenient living at Fir Hill Towers.