English Market

Amenities

walk in closets coffee bar

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities coffee bar

Nice and clean 2 bedroom and 1/2 baths. Features fully applianced kitchen. Dinette, living room. Master bedroom has 1/2 bath and large walk in closet.

Den makes great office space or add living area.



Apply for free at https://remcommercial.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=4ef8d195-e32b-4556-a30f-583e59caedb2&source=Website



Tenants pay gas, elec and a $ 40.00 a month water fee



Storage sheds available for $ 25.00 per month



On-site Coin operated laundry



Nice grounds area. Right next to Nervous Dog Coffee Shop!!



Rental Terms: Rent: $820, Security Deposit: $820, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.