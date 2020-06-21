All apartments in Akron
Find more places like English Market.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Akron, OH
/
English Market
Last updated June 21 2020 at 4:40 PM

English Market

1516 West Market Street · (330) 595-4181
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Akron
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1516 West Market Street, Akron, OH 44313
Wallhaven

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11 · Avail. now

$820

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

walk in closets
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
coffee bar
Nice and clean 2 bedroom and 1/2 baths. Features fully applianced kitchen. Dinette, living room. Master bedroom has 1/2 bath and large walk in closet.
Den makes great office space or add living area.

Apply for free at https://remcommercial.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=4ef8d195-e32b-4556-a30f-583e59caedb2&source=Website

Tenants pay gas, elec and a $ 40.00 a month water fee

Storage sheds available for $ 25.00 per month

On-site Coin operated laundry

Nice grounds area. Right next to Nervous Dog Coffee Shop!!

Rental Terms: Rent: $820, Security Deposit: $820, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does English Market have any available units?
English Market has a unit available for $820 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is English Market currently offering any rent specials?
English Market isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is English Market pet-friendly?
No, English Market is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Akron.
Does English Market offer parking?
No, English Market does not offer parking.
Does English Market have units with washers and dryers?
No, English Market does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does English Market have a pool?
No, English Market does not have a pool.
Does English Market have accessible units?
No, English Market does not have accessible units.
Does English Market have units with dishwashers?
No, English Market does not have units with dishwashers.
Does English Market have units with air conditioning?
No, English Market does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for English Market?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Newport Landing
234 Mallard Point Dr
Akron, OH 44319
Redwood Akron
1738 Northampton Rd
Akron, OH 44313
Summit Ridge
1111 Independence Avenue
Akron, OH 44310
Cascade Falls
1761 E Waterford Ct
Akron, OH 44313
Fir Hill Towers
55 Fir Hill
Akron, OH 44304

Similar Pages

Akron 1 BedroomsAkron 2 Bedrooms
Akron 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAkron Apartments with Balcony
Akron Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cleveland, OHShaker Heights, OHParma, OHNorth Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHLakewood, OHStow, OHBrunswick, OH
Cuyahoga Falls, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OHCleveland Heights, OHKent, OHWooster, OHMayfield Heights, OHCanton, OH
Lorain, OHParma Heights, OHRocky River, OHNorth Ridgeville, OHElyria, OHMedina, OHEuclid, OHStreetsboro, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Merriman Valley
University Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Akron Main CampusKent State University at Kent
Case Western Reserve UniversityCleveland State University
The College of Wooster
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity