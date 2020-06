Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage recently renovated internet access carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage internet access

For Rent - 3 bedroom & 1 bathroom - 3 bedroom / 1 bath slab home with attached garage and sun room. No basement. Washer and dryer hook up. Eat in kitchen and a dinning area. This unit is freshly painted throughout the house and has new carpet and a new kitchen and bathroom floor.Enclosed patio in the backyard with a partly fenced in yard.



This is a No Smoking unit. No basement. No Pets. Tenant pays electric, gas, water/sewer/trash and cable/phone/internet. All residents that are 18 years old or older are required to fill out an application and are subject to a credit and background check, fee is $37 per person. Security Deposit is equal to one month of rent. Please note: All showings are during daytime hours only 9:00 to 5:30. No Sunday showings.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5738703)