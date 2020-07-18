All apartments in Akron
777 W. Market #2

777 West Market Street · (330) 434-4343
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

777 West Market Street, Akron, OH 44303
Highland Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit R2 · Avail. now

$1,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This modern two bedroom apartment is located in the literal heart of Highland Square in Akron. Featuring recent renovations such as luxury vinyl tile throughout, an updated full bath, an additional half bath, spacious bedrooms, efficiently designed kitchen (including stove and refrigerator), access to a common basement across the hall that is complete with free laundry, and ample off-street parking. Gas, electricity, water, sewer, and trash, are all paid for by the landlord.

Security deposit is equal to one month's rent. Pets are accepted on a case-by-case basis and require an additional deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 777 W. Market #2 have any available units?
777 W. Market #2 has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 777 W. Market #2 have?
Some of 777 W. Market #2's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 777 W. Market #2 currently offering any rent specials?
777 W. Market #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 777 W. Market #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 777 W. Market #2 is pet friendly.
Does 777 W. Market #2 offer parking?
Yes, 777 W. Market #2 offers parking.
Does 777 W. Market #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 777 W. Market #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 777 W. Market #2 have a pool?
No, 777 W. Market #2 does not have a pool.
Does 777 W. Market #2 have accessible units?
No, 777 W. Market #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 777 W. Market #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 777 W. Market #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 777 W. Market #2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 777 W. Market #2 does not have units with air conditioning.
