777 W. Market #2

This modern two bedroom apartment is located in the literal heart of Highland Square in Akron. Featuring recent renovations such as luxury vinyl tile throughout, an updated full bath, an additional half bath, spacious bedrooms, efficiently designed kitchen (including stove and refrigerator), access to a common basement across the hall that is complete with free laundry, and ample off-street parking. Gas, electricity, water, sewer, and trash, are all paid for by the landlord.



Security deposit is equal to one month's rent. Pets are accepted on a case-by-case basis and require an additional deposit.