Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities

One bedroom apartment located on West Exchange Street! This first floor unit features hardwood floors throughout its unique layout, a private side entrance, basement access, laundry hookups, and all utilities are paid by the landlord.

Security deposit is equal to one month of rent. No pets. The tenant in this unit is responsible for the maintaining of the lawn and for snow removal.