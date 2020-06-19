581 Buchtel Ave - 1

Amenities

parking recently renovated microwave range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

A newly remodeled apartment in a no smoking building that includes utilities....... even heat! Close to downtown, Akron U, Summa (Akron City), Infocision Stadium, Expressway and more. This unit is on the first floor and has its own entry from the off street parking area.



One bedroom or Efficiency????? It's hard to say and would depend on how you used the space. The entry way is 6X11. It does not have heat and has typically been used for storage. From there you enter into the living area that has the kitchenette, this room is 12X12. The kitchenette has an apartment size stove, a small refrigerator and a microwave. The rest of this room can be a living area but is not very large. The next room is the biggest at 11X15. Use it as a bedroom only? Combo living room and bedroom? The bathroom is off this room, it is good size at 6X13, features a shower only and has plenty of storage area. The total square footage of the apartment is 453, which is a good size space for a person or two. But; some of the space is in the wrong place and missing from where you might want it. Regardless, it is all remodeled, 2/3 new, and is very pleasant first floor unit.



We do have a 1BR on the second floor available as well.



Rent is $500. security/hold deposit is $500 also. No smoking, no pets, and no evictions ever (even just a filing) and other restrictions apply.



Call/text at the contact number for more information and to schedule a showing. You'll have the opportunity to apply after your showing. There is a $20 application fee to cover a thorough background check. www.reedpropertymgt.com

4 unit apartment building near The University of Akron. On Metro and Roo Line (for Akron U). Close to the University, downtown, City or Summa Hospital, Expressways and much more..... pretty convenient spot for a lot of things.



No evictions ever (even just a filing) and other restrictions apply. Sorry, this property is not available for Section 8/AMHA.



