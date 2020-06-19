All apartments in Akron
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:30 PM

581 Buchtel Ave - 1

581 E Buchtel Ave · No Longer Available
Location

581 E Buchtel Ave, Akron, OH 44304
University Park

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
microwave
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
A newly remodeled apartment in a no smoking building that includes utilities....... even heat! Close to downtown, Akron U, Summa (Akron City), Infocision Stadium, Expressway and more. This unit is on the first floor and has its own entry from the off street parking area.

One bedroom or Efficiency????? It's hard to say and would depend on how you used the space. The entry way is 6X11. It does not have heat and has typically been used for storage. From there you enter into the living area that has the kitchenette, this room is 12X12. The kitchenette has an apartment size stove, a small refrigerator and a microwave. The rest of this room can be a living area but is not very large. The next room is the biggest at 11X15. Use it as a bedroom only? Combo living room and bedroom? The bathroom is off this room, it is good size at 6X13, features a shower only and has plenty of storage area. The total square footage of the apartment is 453, which is a good size space for a person or two. But; some of the space is in the wrong place and missing from where you might want it. Regardless, it is all remodeled, 2/3 new, and is very pleasant first floor unit.

We do have a 1BR on the second floor available as well.

Rent is $500. security/hold deposit is $500 also. No smoking, no pets, and no evictions ever (even just a filing) and other restrictions apply.

Call/text at the contact number for more information and to schedule a showing. You'll have the opportunity to apply after your showing. There is a $20 application fee to cover a thorough background check. www.reedpropertymgt.com
4 unit apartment building near The University of Akron. On Metro and Roo Line (for Akron U). Close to the University, downtown, City or Summa Hospital, Expressways and much more..... pretty convenient spot for a lot of things.

No evictions ever (even just a filing) and other restrictions apply. Sorry, this property is not available for Section 8/AMHA.

Call/text at the contact number for more information and to schedule a showing. You'll have the opportunity to apply after your showing. There is a $20 application fee per applicant to cover a thorough background check.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 581 Buchtel Ave - 1 have any available units?
581 Buchtel Ave - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Akron, OH.
What amenities does 581 Buchtel Ave - 1 have?
Some of 581 Buchtel Ave - 1's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 581 Buchtel Ave - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
581 Buchtel Ave - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 581 Buchtel Ave - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 581 Buchtel Ave - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Akron.
Does 581 Buchtel Ave - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 581 Buchtel Ave - 1 does offer parking.
Does 581 Buchtel Ave - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 581 Buchtel Ave - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 581 Buchtel Ave - 1 have a pool?
No, 581 Buchtel Ave - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 581 Buchtel Ave - 1 have accessible units?
No, 581 Buchtel Ave - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 581 Buchtel Ave - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 581 Buchtel Ave - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 581 Buchtel Ave - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 581 Buchtel Ave - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
