Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

UNIVERSITY OF AKRON - STUDENT RENTAL | Welcome to 369 Danville Ct, Akron, OH. Available for rent immediately. This is one of the only properties that is located on a private drive near the university. This property is being rented for a total of $1,080 or $360 per room. There is a smaller 4th bedroom that could be rented if you have a group of 4 and owner would do less rent per room. Have a group of 2? Ask us about our discounted rent for 2 students. Owner pays all utilities with a utility cap any overage would be paid by students. Looking for the campus shuttle? The free Roo Express and METRO Dash shuttles stop at the end of Danville Ct. Do not worry about driving to the university day in and day out to find parking when you have access to the shuttle. This property is also less than 15 minutes walking to campus and less than 5 minutes if you prefer to bike to campus. Need more? All the major components of this property are newer for your peace of mind like the appliances, furnace, water heater, electrical, etc. Worried about poor property management or a landlord experience? This property is agent owned which gives you access to quicker turnaround times when it comes to maintenance requests plus a 24/7 support line. On top of all of that our properties are more affordable than on campus rentals and most off campus housing too! Higher education calls for higher quality living... Contact us today if you need more info, would like to setup a showing, and or are ready to lease.