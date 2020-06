Amenities

Studio unit completely remodeled and Move In Ready! Close to everything in Akron. Studio space with big windows and hardwood trim. Full bathroom with all new fixtures. Kitchen with brand new granite countertops and undermount sink, new appliances provided and a eat in area for functional modern living with unique charm and character in this remodeled firehouse building. Parking available and coin laundry room to come in basement. Wi-fi and A/C can be added for $25/mo ea.