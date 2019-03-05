All apartments in Akron
Find more places like 1913 Pilgrim St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Akron, OH
/
1913 Pilgrim St.
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

1913 Pilgrim St.

1913 Pilgrim Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Akron
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1913 Pilgrim Street, Akron, OH 44305
Goodyear Heights

Amenities

dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Newly updated property for lease - 3bed, 1 bath, 2car garage, central air

(RLNE5845971)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1913 Pilgrim St. have any available units?
1913 Pilgrim St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Akron, OH.
What amenities does 1913 Pilgrim St. have?
Some of 1913 Pilgrim St.'s amenities include dogs allowed, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1913 Pilgrim St. currently offering any rent specials?
1913 Pilgrim St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1913 Pilgrim St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1913 Pilgrim St. is pet friendly.
Does 1913 Pilgrim St. offer parking?
Yes, 1913 Pilgrim St. does offer parking.
Does 1913 Pilgrim St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1913 Pilgrim St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1913 Pilgrim St. have a pool?
No, 1913 Pilgrim St. does not have a pool.
Does 1913 Pilgrim St. have accessible units?
No, 1913 Pilgrim St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1913 Pilgrim St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1913 Pilgrim St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1913 Pilgrim St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1913 Pilgrim St. has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fir Hill Towers
55 Fir Hill
Akron, OH 44304
Cascade Falls
1761 E Waterford Ct
Akron, OH 44313
Redwood Akron
1738 Northampton Rd
Akron, OH 44313
Summit Ridge
1111 Independence Avenue
Akron, OH 44310
Newport Landing
234 Mallard Point Dr
Akron, OH 44319

Similar Pages

Akron 1 BedroomsAkron 2 Bedrooms
Akron 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAkron Apartments with Balcony
Akron Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cleveland, OHShaker Heights, OHParma, OHNorth Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHLakewood, OHStow, OHBrunswick, OH
Cuyahoga Falls, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OHCleveland Heights, OHKent, OHWooster, OHMayfield Heights, OHCanton, OH
Lorain, OHParma Heights, OHRocky River, OHNorth Ridgeville, OHElyria, OHMedina, OHEuclid, OHStreetsboro, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Merriman Valley
University Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Akron Main CampusKent State University at Kent
Case Western Reserve UniversityCleveland State University
The College of Wooster