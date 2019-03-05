Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Akron
Find more places like 1913 Pilgrim St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Akron, OH
/
1913 Pilgrim St.
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1913 Pilgrim St.
1913 Pilgrim Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Akron
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
1913 Pilgrim Street, Akron, OH 44305
Goodyear Heights
Amenities
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Newly updated property for lease - 3bed, 1 bath, 2car garage, central air
(RLNE5845971)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1913 Pilgrim St. have any available units?
1913 Pilgrim St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Akron, OH
.
What amenities does 1913 Pilgrim St. have?
Some of 1913 Pilgrim St.'s amenities include dogs allowed, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1913 Pilgrim St. currently offering any rent specials?
1913 Pilgrim St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1913 Pilgrim St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1913 Pilgrim St. is pet friendly.
Does 1913 Pilgrim St. offer parking?
Yes, 1913 Pilgrim St. does offer parking.
Does 1913 Pilgrim St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1913 Pilgrim St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1913 Pilgrim St. have a pool?
No, 1913 Pilgrim St. does not have a pool.
Does 1913 Pilgrim St. have accessible units?
No, 1913 Pilgrim St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1913 Pilgrim St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1913 Pilgrim St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1913 Pilgrim St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1913 Pilgrim St. has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Fir Hill Towers
55 Fir Hill
Akron, OH 44304
Cascade Falls
1761 E Waterford Ct
Akron, OH 44313
Redwood Akron
1738 Northampton Rd
Akron, OH 44313
Summit Ridge
1111 Independence Avenue
Akron, OH 44310
Newport Landing
234 Mallard Point Dr
Akron, OH 44319
Similar Pages
Akron 1 Bedrooms
Akron 2 Bedrooms
Akron 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Akron Apartments with Balcony
Akron Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Cleveland, OH
Shaker Heights, OH
Parma, OH
North Royalton, OH
Strongsville, OH
Lakewood, OH
Stow, OH
Brunswick, OH
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Westlake, OH
North Olmsted, OH
Cleveland Heights, OH
Kent, OH
Wooster, OH
Mayfield Heights, OH
Canton, OH
Lorain, OH
Parma Heights, OH
Rocky River, OH
North Ridgeville, OH
Elyria, OH
Medina, OH
Euclid, OH
Streetsboro, OH
Nearby Neighborhoods
Merriman Valley
University Park
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Akron Main Campus
Kent State University at Kent
Case Western Reserve University
Cleveland State University
The College of Wooster