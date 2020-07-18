All apartments in Akron
1500 West Market Street
Last updated July 1 2020 at 7:45 PM

1500 West Market Street

1500 West Market Street · (330) 595-4181
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1500 West Market Street, Akron, OH 44313
Wallhaven

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$780

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 864 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice and Clean 2 bedroom features stove, fridge and dishwasher. 1.5 baths. Walk in Master Bedroom Closet. Dinette. Central A/c
Secured Building.

Storage space available for an extra 25.00 a month.

Garage.

Tenant pays gas, elec and a $ 40.00 a month water utility fee

Apply for free https://remcommercial.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=4ef8d195-e32b-4556-a30f-583e59caedb2&source=Website

Rental Terms: Rent: $780, Security Deposit: $780, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1500 West Market Street have any available units?
1500 West Market Street has a unit available for $780 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1500 West Market Street have?
Some of 1500 West Market Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1500 West Market Street currently offering any rent specials?
1500 West Market Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1500 West Market Street pet-friendly?
No, 1500 West Market Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Akron.
Does 1500 West Market Street offer parking?
Yes, 1500 West Market Street offers parking.
Does 1500 West Market Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1500 West Market Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1500 West Market Street have a pool?
No, 1500 West Market Street does not have a pool.
Does 1500 West Market Street have accessible units?
No, 1500 West Market Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1500 West Market Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1500 West Market Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1500 West Market Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1500 West Market Street has units with air conditioning.
