1500 West Market Street

Amenities

dishwasher garage air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Nice and Clean 2 bedroom features stove, fridge and dishwasher. 1.5 baths. Walk in Master Bedroom Closet. Dinette. Central A/c

Secured Building.



Storage space available for an extra 25.00 a month.



Garage.



Tenant pays gas, elec and a $ 40.00 a month water utility fee



Apply for free https://remcommercial.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=4ef8d195-e32b-4556-a30f-583e59caedb2&source=Website



Rental Terms: Rent: $780, Security Deposit: $780, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.