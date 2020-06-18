1105 Kenmore Boulevard

Amenities

Wow ! Large 5 bed 2 full baths in Kenmore . Updated kitchen and baths, Fresh paint, carpet and newer fixtures. The attic has just been finished to add a large 5th bedroom. Please apply at www.dalrentals.com after visiting the property first. NO CRAIGSLIST!



If you are applying for a house owned or managed by DAL Capital PM, we only show house via Rently.com. We only take applications, sign leases and accept payments via our portal on www.dalrentals.com. We do not use paper applications, leases or accept wire transfers or cash, NOR DO WE USE CRAIGSLIST OFFERING DIFFERENT TERMS.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,099, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,099, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.