1105 Kenmore Boulevard
Last updated June 6 2020 at 1:52 PM

1105 Kenmore Boulevard

1105 Kenmore Boulevard · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1701291
Location

1105 Kenmore Boulevard, Akron, OH 44314
Kenmore

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Amenities

recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Wow ! Large 5 bed 2 full baths in Kenmore . Updated kitchen and baths, Fresh paint, carpet and newer fixtures. The attic has just been finished to add a large 5th bedroom. Please apply at www.dalrentals.com after visiting the property first. NO CRAIGSLIST!

If you are applying for a house owned or managed by DAL Capital PM, we only show house via Rently.com. We only take applications, sign leases and accept payments via our portal on www.dalrentals.com. We do not use paper applications, leases or accept wire transfers or cash, NOR DO WE USE CRAIGSLIST OFFERING DIFFERENT TERMS.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,099, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,099, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1105 Kenmore Boulevard have any available units?
1105 Kenmore Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Akron, OH.
Is 1105 Kenmore Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1105 Kenmore Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1105 Kenmore Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1105 Kenmore Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Akron.
Does 1105 Kenmore Boulevard offer parking?
No, 1105 Kenmore Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 1105 Kenmore Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1105 Kenmore Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1105 Kenmore Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1105 Kenmore Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1105 Kenmore Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1105 Kenmore Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1105 Kenmore Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1105 Kenmore Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1105 Kenmore Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 1105 Kenmore Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
