Amenities

on-site laundry parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Newly updated, spacious one bedroom, one bathroom apartment off of S Arlington Street. Brand new flooring, appliances, and freshly painted. Building is managed by a professional property management company. On-site laundry area along with fenced in parking lot directly in front of building.



Building is only minutes away from downtown Akron, seconds away from RTA, new East End Development, and highway access.