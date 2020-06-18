1044 Grant Street

Amenities

Don't let the outside of this one fool you! Beautifully updated inside with wood-look vinyl flooring, fresh paint and updated fixtures in the bathroom.

This 3 bed/ 1 bath home is just waiting for its new occupants. It will welcome you with a large living room, dining room and kitchen with stove and fridge. Upstairs are 3 carpeted bedrooms, and a large bathroom.

The clean basement has washer and dryer hookups.



No Pets.

No Smoking.

Sorry, No Section 8.



Monthly rent is $725. A security deposit of $725 will be required, as will a $200 water deposit. Tenant pays all utilities, and will be responsible for lawn care and snow removal.



This property is professionally managed by Southern Sky Realty. We run a credit, criminal and eviction check on all applicants aged 18 years and older, and require a $40/ adult non refundable fee to do so. We do not approve evictions in the past 5 years.

We adhere to all Fair Housing Laws.