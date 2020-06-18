All apartments in Akron
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:17 PM

1044 Grant Street

1044 Grant Street · (234) 231-0691
Location

1044 Grant Street, Akron, OH 44311
Downtown Akron

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Visit http://southernskyrealty.managebuilding.com to schedule a showing, apply, or see all our available rentals.

Don't let the outside of this one fool you! Beautifully updated inside with wood-look vinyl flooring, fresh paint and updated fixtures in the bathroom.
This 3 bed/ 1 bath home is just waiting for its new occupants. It will welcome you with a large living room, dining room and kitchen with stove and fridge. Upstairs are 3 carpeted bedrooms, and a large bathroom.
The clean basement has washer and dryer hookups.

No Pets.
No Smoking.
Sorry, No Section 8.

Monthly rent is $725. A security deposit of $725 will be required, as will a $200 water deposit. Tenant pays all utilities, and will be responsible for lawn care and snow removal.

This property is professionally managed by Southern Sky Realty. We run a credit, criminal and eviction check on all applicants aged 18 years and older, and require a $40/ adult non refundable fee to do so. We do not approve evictions in the past 5 years.
We adhere to all Fair Housing Laws.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1044 Grant Street have any available units?
1044 Grant Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Akron, OH.
What amenities does 1044 Grant Street have?
Some of 1044 Grant Street's amenities include w/d hookup, recently renovated, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1044 Grant Street currently offering any rent specials?
1044 Grant Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1044 Grant Street pet-friendly?
No, 1044 Grant Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Akron.
Does 1044 Grant Street offer parking?
No, 1044 Grant Street does not offer parking.
Does 1044 Grant Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1044 Grant Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1044 Grant Street have a pool?
No, 1044 Grant Street does not have a pool.
Does 1044 Grant Street have accessible units?
No, 1044 Grant Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1044 Grant Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1044 Grant Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1044 Grant Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1044 Grant Street does not have units with air conditioning.
