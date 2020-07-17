All apartments in Akron
Find more places like 103 South Portage Path.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Akron, OH
/
103 South Portage Path
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:14 AM

103 South Portage Path

103 South Portage Path · (330) 434-4343
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Akron
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

103 South Portage Path, Akron, OH 44303
Highland Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$750

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
coffee bar
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
Classic two bedroom apartment in the heart of Highland Square. It features hardwood floors, original fixtures, and a bright sun room at the front, spacious living room with decorative fireplace, a dining room with a window seat and built in shelves. It is very close to all that Highland Square has to offer, including a grocery store, restaurants, the library and coffee shop. It has a stove and refrigerator, and a coin operated washer and dryer in the basement as well as your own secured storage room.

Rent is $750, plus gas and electric. Owner pays for water, sewer, trash and heat. A security deposit equal to one (1) month's rent will be required.

No smoking. Pets are considered on a case by case basis.

This unit is currently tenant occupied. Showings will require at least 24 hours notice.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 South Portage Path have any available units?
103 South Portage Path has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 103 South Portage Path have?
Some of 103 South Portage Path's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 South Portage Path currently offering any rent specials?
103 South Portage Path is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 South Portage Path pet-friendly?
Yes, 103 South Portage Path is pet friendly.
Does 103 South Portage Path offer parking?
No, 103 South Portage Path does not offer parking.
Does 103 South Portage Path have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 103 South Portage Path offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 South Portage Path have a pool?
No, 103 South Portage Path does not have a pool.
Does 103 South Portage Path have accessible units?
No, 103 South Portage Path does not have accessible units.
Does 103 South Portage Path have units with dishwashers?
No, 103 South Portage Path does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 103 South Portage Path have units with air conditioning?
No, 103 South Portage Path does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 103 South Portage Path?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Summit Ridge
1111 Independence Avenue
Akron, OH 44310
Redwood Akron
1738 Northampton Rd
Akron, OH 44313
Newport Landing
234 Mallard Point Dr
Akron, OH 44319
Fir Hill Towers
55 Fir Hill
Akron, OH 44304
Cascade Falls
1761 E Waterford Ct
Akron, OH 44313

Similar Pages

Akron 1 BedroomsAkron 2 Bedrooms
Akron 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAkron Apartments with Balconies
Akron Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cleveland, OHParma, OHShaker Heights, OHLakewood, OHNorth Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHLorain, OH
Stow, OHCuyahoga Falls, OHBrunswick, OHElyria, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OHCleveland Heights, OH
Kent, OHWooster, OHMayfield Heights, OHCanton, OHParma Heights, OHNorth Ridgeville, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Merriman Valley
University Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Akron Main CampusKent State University at Kent
Case Western Reserve UniversityCleveland State University
The College of Wooster
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity