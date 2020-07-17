103 South Portage Path

Amenities
Classic two bedroom apartment in the heart of Highland Square. It features hardwood floors, original fixtures, and a bright sun room at the front, spacious living room with decorative fireplace, a dining room with a window seat and built in shelves. It is very close to all that Highland Square has to offer, including a grocery store, restaurants, the library and coffee shop. It has a stove and refrigerator, and a coin operated washer and dryer in the basement as well as your own secured storage room.
Rent is $750, plus gas and electric. Owner pays for water, sewer, trash and heat. A security deposit equal to one (1) month's rent will be required.
No smoking. Pets are considered on a case by case basis.
This unit is currently tenant occupied. Showings will require at least 24 hours notice.