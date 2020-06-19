All apartments in Yonkers
82 Laurel Place
82 Laurel Place

82 Laurel Place · No Longer Available
Location

82 Laurel Place, Yonkers, NY 10704
Southeast Yonkers

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A must see a beautiful updated large 3 Bedroom apartment on the first floor that includes Heat,Hot water,coin Laundry in the basement ,the use of the back yard PLUS 2 car garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 82 Laurel Place have any available units?
82 Laurel Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yonkers, NY.
What amenities does 82 Laurel Place have?
Some of 82 Laurel Place's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 82 Laurel Place currently offering any rent specials?
82 Laurel Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 82 Laurel Place pet-friendly?
No, 82 Laurel Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yonkers.
Does 82 Laurel Place offer parking?
Yes, 82 Laurel Place does offer parking.
Does 82 Laurel Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 82 Laurel Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 82 Laurel Place have a pool?
No, 82 Laurel Place does not have a pool.
Does 82 Laurel Place have accessible units?
No, 82 Laurel Place does not have accessible units.
Does 82 Laurel Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 82 Laurel Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 82 Laurel Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 82 Laurel Place does not have units with air conditioning.
