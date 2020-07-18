All apartments in Yonkers
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

701 Ridge Hill Blvd Unit 5L

701 Ridge Hill Boulevard · (201) 803-7185
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

701 Ridge Hill Boulevard, Yonkers, NY 10710
Northeast Yonkers

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 5L · Avail. now

$2,350

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 795 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr concierge
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
1 Bedroom Condo in Ridge Hill - Property Id: 314483

Bright modern 1 bedroom apartment with hardwood floors. Newly renovated kitchen with custom back splash. Bathroom has been newly renovated. Appliances include a dishwasher, microwave, full size refrigerator. Spacious bedroom with a walk in closet, A living room which leads out to a private deck over looking Ridge Hill Mall. This unit is unique as it comes with a private space with washer/dryer which stays with unit. Building Amenities include access to elevator, 24 hour concierge service, Shuttle to Metro North that picks you up right in front of building, Access to the buildings laundry facilities, common room, fitness center, theater, play room. Will have access to pool which is soon to be constructed, Garage parking is available. Located right across the street from Ridge Hill Mall. Quick walk to LA Fitness, Apple, Cheesecake Factory, Movie theatre, play ground, etc. Pets are welcome. Landlord pays for water. See mgmt application attached.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/701-ridge-hill-blvd-unit-yonkers-ny-unit-5l/314483
Property Id 314483

(RLNE5940729)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 Ridge Hill Blvd Unit 5L have any available units?
701 Ridge Hill Blvd Unit 5L has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 701 Ridge Hill Blvd Unit 5L have?
Some of 701 Ridge Hill Blvd Unit 5L's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 701 Ridge Hill Blvd Unit 5L currently offering any rent specials?
701 Ridge Hill Blvd Unit 5L is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 Ridge Hill Blvd Unit 5L pet-friendly?
Yes, 701 Ridge Hill Blvd Unit 5L is pet friendly.
Does 701 Ridge Hill Blvd Unit 5L offer parking?
Yes, 701 Ridge Hill Blvd Unit 5L offers parking.
Does 701 Ridge Hill Blvd Unit 5L have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 701 Ridge Hill Blvd Unit 5L offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 Ridge Hill Blvd Unit 5L have a pool?
Yes, 701 Ridge Hill Blvd Unit 5L has a pool.
Does 701 Ridge Hill Blvd Unit 5L have accessible units?
No, 701 Ridge Hill Blvd Unit 5L does not have accessible units.
Does 701 Ridge Hill Blvd Unit 5L have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 701 Ridge Hill Blvd Unit 5L has units with dishwashers.
Does 701 Ridge Hill Blvd Unit 5L have units with air conditioning?
No, 701 Ridge Hill Blvd Unit 5L does not have units with air conditioning.
