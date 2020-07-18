701 Ridge Hill Blvd Unit 5L

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr concierge elevator gym on-site laundry parking playground pool garage media room

1 Bedroom Condo in Ridge Hill - Property Id: 314483



Bright modern 1 bedroom apartment with hardwood floors. Newly renovated kitchen with custom back splash. Bathroom has been newly renovated. Appliances include a dishwasher, microwave, full size refrigerator. Spacious bedroom with a walk in closet, A living room which leads out to a private deck over looking Ridge Hill Mall. This unit is unique as it comes with a private space with washer/dryer which stays with unit. Building Amenities include access to elevator, 24 hour concierge service, Shuttle to Metro North that picks you up right in front of building, Access to the buildings laundry facilities, common room, fitness center, theater, play room. Will have access to pool which is soon to be constructed, Garage parking is available. Located right across the street from Ridge Hill Mall. Quick walk to LA Fitness, Apple, Cheesecake Factory, Movie theatre, play ground, etc. Pets are welcome. Landlord pays for water. See mgmt application attached.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/701-ridge-hill-blvd-unit-yonkers-ny-unit-5l/314483

Property Id 314483



(RLNE5940729)