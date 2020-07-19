All apartments in Yonkers
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:50 AM

69 Remsen Circle

69 Remsen Circle
Location

69 Remsen Circle, Yonkers, NY 10710
Northeast Yonkers

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
microwave
range
refrigerator
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 69 Remsen Circle have any available units?
69 Remsen Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yonkers, NY.
What amenities does 69 Remsen Circle have?
Some of 69 Remsen Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 69 Remsen Circle currently offering any rent specials?
69 Remsen Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 69 Remsen Circle pet-friendly?
No, 69 Remsen Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yonkers.
Does 69 Remsen Circle offer parking?
Yes, 69 Remsen Circle offers parking.
Does 69 Remsen Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 69 Remsen Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 69 Remsen Circle have a pool?
No, 69 Remsen Circle does not have a pool.
Does 69 Remsen Circle have accessible units?
No, 69 Remsen Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 69 Remsen Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 69 Remsen Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 69 Remsen Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 69 Remsen Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
