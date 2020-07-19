Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Yonkers
Find more places like 69 Remsen Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Yonkers, NY
/
69 Remsen Circle
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:50 AM
1 of 28
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
69 Remsen Circle
69 Remsen Circle
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Yonkers
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Location
69 Remsen Circle, Yonkers, NY 10710
Northeast Yonkers
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 69 Remsen Circle have any available units?
69 Remsen Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Yonkers, NY
.
What amenities does 69 Remsen Circle have?
Some of 69 Remsen Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 69 Remsen Circle currently offering any rent specials?
69 Remsen Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 69 Remsen Circle pet-friendly?
No, 69 Remsen Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Yonkers
.
Does 69 Remsen Circle offer parking?
Yes, 69 Remsen Circle offers parking.
Does 69 Remsen Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 69 Remsen Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 69 Remsen Circle have a pool?
No, 69 Remsen Circle does not have a pool.
Does 69 Remsen Circle have accessible units?
No, 69 Remsen Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 69 Remsen Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 69 Remsen Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 69 Remsen Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 69 Remsen Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Hudson Park North
1 Alexander St
Yonkers, NY 10701
Glenwood Gardens
95-117 Ravine Ave
Yonkers, NY 10701
River Club at Hudson Park
1 Alexander St.
Yonkers, NY 10701
Avalon Yonkers
79 Alexander Street
Yonkers, NY 10701
Sawyer Place
55 Main Street
Yonkers, NY 10701
Hudson Park South
1 Alexander St.
Yonkers, NY 10701
Apex Hudson Riverfront
20 Water Grant St
Yonkers, NY 10701
Similar Pages
Yonkers 1 Bedrooms
Yonkers 2 Bedrooms
Yonkers Apartments with Parking
Yonkers Dog Friendly Apartments
Yonkers Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Bronx, NY
Queens, NY
Jersey City, NJ
Stamford, CT
Hoboken, NJ
New Rochelle, NY
West New York, NJ
White Plains, NY
Hackensack, NJ
Union City, NJ
Fort Lee, NJ
Englewood, NJ
Lodi, NJ
Edgewater, NJ
Port Chester, NY
Glen Cove, NY
Westwood, NJ
Greenwich, CT
Nearby Neighborhoods
Getty Square
Downtown Yonkers
Apartments Near Colleges
Sarah Lawrence College
LIU Brooklyn
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Hudson County Community College
New Jersey City University