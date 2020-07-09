All apartments in Yonkers
41 Rock Lane

Location

41 Rock Lane, Yonkers, NY 10701
Northwest Yonkers

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $2500 · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
all utils included
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
Gorgeous 2 bed, All Included,Laundry,Huge Deck - Property Id: 306064

BIG 2 bedrooms, large bedrooms, huge living room with 2 ceiling fans, big kitchen overlooking the deck & Hudson River views, and in-unit full laundry room.

All utilities included: heat, hot water, electric, cooking gas, laundry. Just pay cable/internet.

Must have 650 credit, 40x the rent annual income. BROKER FEE applies.

BROKER FEE applies.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/41-rock-lane-yonkers-ny/306064
Property Id 306064

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5952412)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41 Rock Lane have any available units?
41 Rock Lane has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 41 Rock Lane have?
Some of 41 Rock Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41 Rock Lane currently offering any rent specials?
41 Rock Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41 Rock Lane pet-friendly?
No, 41 Rock Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yonkers.
Does 41 Rock Lane offer parking?
No, 41 Rock Lane does not offer parking.
Does 41 Rock Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 41 Rock Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 41 Rock Lane have a pool?
No, 41 Rock Lane does not have a pool.
Does 41 Rock Lane have accessible units?
No, 41 Rock Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 41 Rock Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 41 Rock Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 41 Rock Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 41 Rock Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
