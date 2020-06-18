All apartments in Yonkers
Yonkers, NY
185 Vernon Avenue
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:51 PM

185 Vernon Avenue

185 Vernon Avenue · (212) 933-0439
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Yonkers
2 Bedrooms
1 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Gym
Location

185 Vernon Avenue, Yonkers, NY 10704
Southeast Yonkers

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
all utils included
recently renovated
gym
alarm system
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
gym
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!!!!! That's right......ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!!!!! It's rare that a renovated 3bed/2bath with private outdoor space AND washer/dryer becomes available with all utilities included. This beautiful private house is tucked away on a very quiet, tree-lined block, yet, walking distance to shops and restaurants. 5 min drive to Cross County mall (18 min walk on a nice day). 3 min drive to the highway. There's nothing not to like about this unit. There's also a private small finished basement that has multiple storage nooks AND space perfect for setting up a home office, workout area, etc. ONLY NON-SMOKERS PLEASE!!!!! UNIT FEATURES: - Hardwood Floors - BEAUTIFUL renovated kitchen - SPACIOUS layout - In-unit Washer/Dryer - HUGE private outdoor space - Renovated bathrooms - Finished small basement - Alarm system - ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

