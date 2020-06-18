185 Vernon Avenue

Amenities

ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!!!!! That's right......ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!!!!! It's rare that a renovated 3bed/2bath with private outdoor space AND washer/dryer becomes available with all utilities included. This beautiful private house is tucked away on a very quiet, tree-lined block, yet, walking distance to shops and restaurants. 5 min drive to Cross County mall (18 min walk on a nice day). 3 min drive to the highway. There's nothing not to like about this unit. There's also a private small finished basement that has multiple storage nooks AND space perfect for setting up a home office, workout area, etc. ONLY NON-SMOKERS PLEASE!!!!! UNIT FEATURES: - Hardwood Floors - BEAUTIFUL renovated kitchen - SPACIOUS layout - In-unit Washer/Dryer - HUGE private outdoor space - Renovated bathrooms - Finished small basement - Alarm system - ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!!!!!