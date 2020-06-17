1374 Midland Avenue

Amenities

Delightful 1BR/1BA condo unit freshly painted in sought after 24/7 staffed gated complex. Open island kitchen includes Stainless Steel refrigerator and stove, granite counter tops! Brand new wood tile flooring (extremely durable), crown molding (plus new molding on the bottom of floors), living room/dining area with sliding glass door to private balcony. Washer/Dryer in unit only 1 year old. Bathroom has brand new vanity, mirrored lighting, new tiled flooring and new faucets. plus Central AC. Conveniently located and very Close to Metro North RR (only 28 minutes to Grand Central), Bus, Shops, Dining, daily necessities, & all Major Highways. 5 Minute car drive to Bronxville Village. Complex amenities include fitness, private outdoor pool, and playground. Unassigned Parking for 2 cars! Ample visitor parking. Pet friendly!!!! $250 non-refundable move-in-fee, $100 Adm. Fee