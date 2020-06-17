All apartments in Yonkers
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:33 PM

1374 Midland Avenue

1374 Midland Avenue · (914) 552-2875
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1374 Midland Avenue, Yonkers, NY 10708
Southeast Yonkers

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 303 · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
parking
playground
pool
guest parking
Delightful 1BR/1BA condo unit freshly painted in sought after 24/7 staffed gated complex. Open island kitchen includes Stainless Steel refrigerator and stove, granite counter tops! Brand new wood tile flooring (extremely durable), crown molding (plus new molding on the bottom of floors), living room/dining area with sliding glass door to private balcony. Washer/Dryer in unit only 1 year old. Bathroom has brand new vanity, mirrored lighting, new tiled flooring and new faucets. plus Central AC. Conveniently located and very Close to Metro North RR (only 28 minutes to Grand Central), Bus, Shops, Dining, daily necessities, & all Major Highways. 5 Minute car drive to Bronxville Village. Complex amenities include fitness, private outdoor pool, and playground. Unassigned Parking for 2 cars! Ample visitor parking. Pet friendly!!!! $250 non-refundable move-in-fee, $100 Adm. Fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1374 Midland Avenue have any available units?
1374 Midland Avenue has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1374 Midland Avenue have?
Some of 1374 Midland Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1374 Midland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1374 Midland Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1374 Midland Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1374 Midland Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1374 Midland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1374 Midland Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1374 Midland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1374 Midland Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1374 Midland Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1374 Midland Avenue has a pool.
Does 1374 Midland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1374 Midland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1374 Midland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1374 Midland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1374 Midland Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1374 Midland Avenue has units with air conditioning.
