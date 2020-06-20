137 Morsemere Ter 2

Amenities

hardwood floors parking recently renovated stainless steel some paid utils range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

1 Bedroom in Yonkers! - Property Id: 248457



Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online. Please fill out our application at the link below and an agent will be in contact with you shortly to schedule a viewing.

https://www.fleetwoodrealty.com/application



** Minimum Annual Income Requirement: $66,000

** Minimum Credit Requirement: 680+



Cozy and Chic 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit on the 2nd floor of a 2 family home. This renovated unit offers a Pullman kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances and a pantry cupboard for additional space in the open concept living room area, hardwood floors throughout. Did I mention the bathroom? The bath has a custom built in shelf, a pull-down spout faucet and a glamorous medicine cabinet. Ask your Realtor about the upcoming assigned parking spot! Want a quick preview? Take a look at the virtual tour!



Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=msXJGjBNep6



*Fee Disclosure: App fee and broker's fee due as tenant's agent

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/248457

Property Id 248457



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5726749)