All apartments in Yonkers
Find more places like 137 Morsemere Ter 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Yonkers, NY
/
137 Morsemere Ter 2
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

137 Morsemere Ter 2

137 Morsemere Ter · (914) 664-5000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Yonkers
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

137 Morsemere Ter, Yonkers, NY 10703
Northwest Yonkers

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 516 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
1 Bedroom in Yonkers! - Property Id: 248457

Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online. Please fill out our application at the link below and an agent will be in contact with you shortly to schedule a viewing.
https://www.fleetwoodrealty.com/application

** Minimum Annual Income Requirement: $66,000
** Minimum Credit Requirement: 680+

Cozy and Chic 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit on the 2nd floor of a 2 family home. This renovated unit offers a Pullman kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances and a pantry cupboard for additional space in the open concept living room area, hardwood floors throughout. Did I mention the bathroom? The bath has a custom built in shelf, a pull-down spout faucet and a glamorous medicine cabinet. Ask your Realtor about the upcoming assigned parking spot! Want a quick preview? Take a look at the virtual tour!

Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=msXJGjBNep6

*Fee Disclosure: App fee and broker's fee due as tenant's agent
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/248457
Property Id 248457

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5726749)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 137 Morsemere Ter 2 have any available units?
137 Morsemere Ter 2 has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 137 Morsemere Ter 2 have?
Some of 137 Morsemere Ter 2's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 137 Morsemere Ter 2 currently offering any rent specials?
137 Morsemere Ter 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 137 Morsemere Ter 2 pet-friendly?
No, 137 Morsemere Ter 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yonkers.
Does 137 Morsemere Ter 2 offer parking?
Yes, 137 Morsemere Ter 2 does offer parking.
Does 137 Morsemere Ter 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 137 Morsemere Ter 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 137 Morsemere Ter 2 have a pool?
No, 137 Morsemere Ter 2 does not have a pool.
Does 137 Morsemere Ter 2 have accessible units?
No, 137 Morsemere Ter 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 137 Morsemere Ter 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 137 Morsemere Ter 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 137 Morsemere Ter 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 137 Morsemere Ter 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 137 Morsemere Ter 2?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

River Club at Hudson Park
1 Alexander St.
Yonkers, NY 10701
Hudson Park South
1 Alexander St.
Yonkers, NY 10701
Hudson Park North
1 Alexander St
Yonkers, NY 10701
Apex Hudson Riverfront
20 Water Grant St
Yonkers, NY 10701
Sawyer Place
55 Main Street
Yonkers, NY 10701
Avalon Yonkers
79 Alexander Street
Yonkers, NY 10701
Glenwood Gardens
95-117 Ravine Ave
Yonkers, NY 10701

Similar Pages

Yonkers 1 BedroomsYonkers 2 Bedrooms
Yonkers 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsYonkers Apartments with Gym
Yonkers Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJStamford, CTHoboken, NJ
New Rochelle, NYWest New York, NJHackensack, NJWhite Plains, NYUnion City, NJEnglewood, NJFort Lee, NJ
Edgewater, NJWestwood, NJGlen Cove, NYLodi, NJGreenwich, CTRutherford, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Getty Square
Downtown Yonkers

Apartments Near Colleges

Sarah Lawrence CollegeLIU Brooklyn
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeHudson County Community College
New Jersey City University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity