1155 Warburton Avenue

Luxury Condo at the Riverview Club on the Hudson River boasting full amenities! Convenient direct pathway from the Riverview Club to the Greystone Metro North (28 minute express to GCT; 38 minute local)l! Includes one indoor parking spot and full amenities that include 7/24 concierge, renovated lobby, seasonal pool, California-style sundeck, 7/24 fitness facility, club room w/ fireplace (available for rental for private event) and valet full service dry cleaning/laundry service, 7/24 on site laundry facility and social activities. Great outdoor access to walking, biking, nature trail. Steps from the Hastings border, and a 2 minute drive, or a 20 minute walk to historic downtown Hastings-on- Hudson. Bike racks and additional storage available.