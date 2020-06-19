All apartments in Yonkers
Find more places like 1155 Warburton Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Yonkers, NY
/
1155 Warburton Avenue
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:34 PM

1155 Warburton Avenue

1155 Warburton Avenue · (914) 806-4729
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Yonkers
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1155 Warburton Avenue, Yonkers, NY 10701
Northwest Yonkers

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 7J · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bike storage
garage
lobby
valet service
Luxury Condo at the Riverview Club on the Hudson River boasting full amenities! Convenient direct pathway from the Riverview Club to the Greystone Metro North (28 minute express to GCT; 38 minute local)l! Includes one indoor parking spot and full amenities that include 7/24 concierge, renovated lobby, seasonal pool, California-style sundeck, 7/24 fitness facility, club room w/ fireplace (available for rental for private event) and valet full service dry cleaning/laundry service, 7/24 on site laundry facility and social activities. Great outdoor access to walking, biking, nature trail. Steps from the Hastings border, and a 2 minute drive, or a 20 minute walk to historic downtown Hastings-on- Hudson. Bike racks and additional storage available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1155 Warburton Avenue have any available units?
1155 Warburton Avenue has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1155 Warburton Avenue have?
Some of 1155 Warburton Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1155 Warburton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1155 Warburton Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1155 Warburton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1155 Warburton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yonkers.
Does 1155 Warburton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1155 Warburton Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1155 Warburton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1155 Warburton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1155 Warburton Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1155 Warburton Avenue has a pool.
Does 1155 Warburton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1155 Warburton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1155 Warburton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1155 Warburton Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1155 Warburton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1155 Warburton Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1155 Warburton Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hudson Park South
1 Alexander St.
Yonkers, NY 10701
Sawyer Place
55 Main Street
Yonkers, NY 10701
Glenwood Gardens
95-117 Ravine Ave
Yonkers, NY 10701
Hudson Park North
1 Alexander St
Yonkers, NY 10701
Apex Hudson Riverfront
20 Water Grant St
Yonkers, NY 10701
Avalon Yonkers
79 Alexander Street
Yonkers, NY 10701
River Club at Hudson Park
1 Alexander St.
Yonkers, NY 10701

Similar Pages

Yonkers 1 BedroomsYonkers 2 Bedrooms
Yonkers 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsYonkers Apartments with Gym
Yonkers Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJStamford, CTHoboken, NJ
New Rochelle, NYWest New York, NJHackensack, NJWhite Plains, NYUnion City, NJEnglewood, NJFort Lee, NJ
Edgewater, NJWestwood, NJGlen Cove, NYLodi, NJGreenwich, CTRutherford, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Getty Square
Downtown Yonkers

Apartments Near Colleges

Sarah Lawrence CollegeLIU Brooklyn
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeHudson County Community College
New Jersey City University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity