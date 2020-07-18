All apartments in Yonkers
Find more places like 1020 Warburton Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Yonkers, NY
/
1020 Warburton Avenue
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

1020 Warburton Avenue

1020 Warburton Avenue · (914) 462-1203
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Yonkers
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

1020 Warburton Avenue, Yonkers, NY 10701
Northwest Yonkers

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 8F · Avail. now

$2,400

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 789 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
doorman
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
parking
pool
garage
Rare opportunity to rent a condo in a desirable doorman building with an incredible view of the Hudson River and a 1 minute walk to the train. Oversized balcony off the living room and bedroom with direct views of the palisades and the Hudson River. Indoor Parking included.Walk to the Greystone Metro North Train Station and have a 25 minute commute to Grand Central Station. Large living room, dining area, and bedroom with lots of light and windows. the building offers a doorman, in ground pool, gym. Great lifestyle to live being close to restaurants, night life, parks, bike trails. Close to shops, buses, train and major highways. This will not last.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1020 Warburton Avenue have any available units?
1020 Warburton Avenue has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1020 Warburton Avenue have?
Some of 1020 Warburton Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1020 Warburton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1020 Warburton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1020 Warburton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1020 Warburton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yonkers.
Does 1020 Warburton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1020 Warburton Avenue offers parking.
Does 1020 Warburton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1020 Warburton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1020 Warburton Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1020 Warburton Avenue has a pool.
Does 1020 Warburton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1020 Warburton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1020 Warburton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1020 Warburton Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1020 Warburton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1020 Warburton Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1020 Warburton Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avalon Yonkers
79 Alexander Street
Yonkers, NY 10701
Glenwood Gardens
95-117 Ravine Ave
Yonkers, NY 10701
Hudson Park North
1 Alexander St
Yonkers, NY 10701
River Club at Hudson Park
1 Alexander St.
Yonkers, NY 10701
Hudson Park South
1 Alexander St.
Yonkers, NY 10701
Apex Hudson Riverfront
20 Water Grant St
Yonkers, NY 10701
Sawyer Place
55 Main Street
Yonkers, NY 10701

Similar Pages

Yonkers 1 BedroomsYonkers 2 Bedrooms
Yonkers Apartments with ParkingYonkers Dog Friendly Apartments
Yonkers Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJStamford, CTHoboken, NJ
New Rochelle, NYWest New York, NJWhite Plains, NYHackensack, NJUnion City, NJFort Lee, NJEnglewood, NJ
Lodi, NJEdgewater, NJPort Chester, NYGlen Cove, NYWestwood, NJGreenwich, CT

Nearby Neighborhoods

Getty Square
Downtown Yonkers

Apartments Near Colleges

Sarah Lawrence CollegeLIU Brooklyn
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeHudson County Community College
New Jersey City University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity