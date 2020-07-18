1020 Warburton Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities doorman gym parking pool garage

Rare opportunity to rent a condo in a desirable doorman building with an incredible view of the Hudson River and a 1 minute walk to the train. Oversized balcony off the living room and bedroom with direct views of the palisades and the Hudson River. Indoor Parking included.Walk to the Greystone Metro North Train Station and have a 25 minute commute to Grand Central Station. Large living room, dining area, and bedroom with lots of light and windows. the building offers a doorman, in ground pool, gym. Great lifestyle to live being close to restaurants, night life, parks, bike trails. Close to shops, buses, train and major highways. This will not last.