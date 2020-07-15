Apartment List
47 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Williston Park, NY

Finding an apartment in Williston Park that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringin... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Williston Park
717 Willis Avenue
717 Willis Avenue, Williston Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,200
Location, Location, Location! Welcome To This Spacious One Bedroom Situated In The Heart Of Williston Park, Updated Kitchen And Bath Washer/Dryer. Includes 1 Space In Parking Garage, Pet Friendly And Minutes Away From Shopping And Lirr.
10 Units Available
10 Units Available
Mineola
Modera Metro Mineola
119 Searing Avenue, Mineola, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,084
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,680
1191 sqft
We are available virtually! Call or Email to speak with one of our team members! When searching for the perfect apartment home, there are certain things you just can’t put a price on—like having top-notch amenities at your beck and call, a train

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Mineola
85 Mineola Blvd
85 Mineola Boulevard, Mineola, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1200 sqft
Fantastic brand new 2 bedroom apartment! All new appliances, New Bathroom, new ductless air conditioners in every room,new floors, New Electric, new plumbing, New windows, walk in closet. small dog/cat allowed. Cable allowed. Immediate occupancy.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Mineola
190 First Street
190 1st Street, Mineola, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,212
Conveniently located in the heart of Downtown Mineola near Hospital, RR, Courts, Buses, Restaurants and Shopping. Laundry room on 5 floors. Pet and Smoking free building.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Mineola
142 Main Street
142 Main Street, Mineola, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,300
800 sqft
Mineola 1 Bed 1 Bath- Harrison Condo. Washer/Dryer in Apartment. Close to Train Station, Parkways, Village & Hospital. Rooftop Can Be Used for Barbecues. Pet Friendly Building
6 Units Available
6 Units Available
Garden City
Metro 303 Apartments
303 Main St, Hempstead, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,657
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,956
1244 sqft
New build with resort-style features. Walking distance to three Long Island Railroad (LIRR) Stations, including Garden City. Close to Roosevelt Field Mall and Adelphi University. Pet-friendly.
20 Units Available
20 Units Available
East Garden City
Avalon Westbury
1299 Corporate Dr, East Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,774
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,301
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,737
1382 sqft
Residents can easily walk to The Mall at the Source for retail and dining options. Community amenities include a coffee bar, pool, and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
8 Units Available
8 Units Available
Great Neck
Avalon Great Neck
240 E Shore Rd, Great Neck, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,680
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,805
1176 sqft
Brand new homes with quartz counters, ice makers and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a pool and barbecue area on site. Easy access to I-495. Near Lake Success Park Golf Club.
13 Units Available
13 Units Available
East Garden City
Avalon Garden City
998 Stewart Ave, East Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,110
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,615
1384 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units feature walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and more. Luxurious community offers pool, bike storage, guest parking and gym. Located near the Meadowbrook State Parkway, Hofstra University and the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
9 Units Available
9 Units Available
West Hempstead
West 130
130 Hempstead Ave, West Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,726
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,042
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
High ceilings, large walk-in closets and plush carpeting. Chef-inspired kitchens with granite counters, custom flat-panel cabinetry and subway tile backsplash. Stainless steel appliance packages available. Pet friendly.
6 Units Available
$
6 Units Available
Garden City
The Allure Mineola
140 Old Country Rd, Mineola, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,752
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,669
1141 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments within walking distance of restaurants and Minneola Station. Granite counters, stainless kitchens and in-unit laundry. Loads of amenities including 24-hour gym, yoga, bocce court and pool table. Pet friendly.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Garden City
8 Surrey Lane
8 Surrey Lane, Garden City, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
1850 sqft
Beautifully Updated Spacious 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Split / Tri-Level House In Quiet Street. Updated & Open Kitchen With Granite Counter Top. New & Updated Bathrooms, Master Bed W/ Full Bath, Bedroom W/ Full Bath, Br, Hallway 1/2 Bath.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Russell Gardens
200 S Middle Neck Road
200 South Middle Neck Road, Nassau County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1600 sqft
This bright large coop has bright living room ,master bedroom suite with full bathroom and closet. 2 additional full bedrooms and bathrooms. plus an office space.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Thomaston
10 Linden Street
10 Linden Street, Thomaston, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,980
1100 sqft
15 min walk to LIRR Great Neck Station. Close to Northern Blvd, easy access to buses. 2 bed 1 full bath. Spacious attic, can be used as home office or a living area. Plenty of storage space in attic and garage. Kid friendly backyard.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
New Hyde Park
410 Jericho Turnpike
410 Jericho Turnpike, New Hyde Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Recently renovated two bedroom, one bathroom apartment located in the heart of New Hyde Park. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Large living room leads to kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Great Neck Plaza
23 Schenck Avenue
23 Schenck Avenue, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,003
Great Neck. Closets Galore In This Newly Updated 2nd Floor Xl 1 Bedroom Apartment. Bright And Sunny. Pet Friendly, Supers On Site, Laundry In Building. Best Location, 1/2 Block From The Lirr On Lovely Tree-Lined Residential Street.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Great Neck Plaza
13 Welwyn Road
13 Welwyn Road, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,317
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Neck. Bright And Sunny First Floor 1 Bedroom/1 Bath Apartment. Hardwood Floors Through-out. Huge Eat-in Kitchen. Updated Bath. Supers On Site, Laundry In Building. Best Location, 1/2 Block From The Lirr On Lovely Tree-Lined Residential Street.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Russell Gardens
160 S Middle Neck Road
160 South Middle Neck Road, Russell Gardens, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
Great Neck. Newly Renovated 2 Bedroom/1 Bath Apt With Eastern And Southern Exposures In Gn South School District. Renovated Kitchen With Granite Counter-tops. Hardwood Floors Throughout. Great Closet Space. Laundry In Basement, Super On Site.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Glen Oaks
73-15 260th St
73-15 260th Street, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Great 1st Floor, Living Room/Dining Room Combo, 2 Bedroom ,1 Full Bath, Eff Kit. Nestled In The Court. Don't Have To Go To The Laundromat, Washer/Dryer Stay! Tennis/Basketball Court, Dog Park And More.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Floral Park
82-50 260th Street
82-50 260th Street, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1300 sqft
Spacious 1 family home for rent with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths on a large 60'x100' Lot. Large fenced in backyard. Convenient location, three blocks from hillside avenue, local and express buses. Rent includes heat, hot water, landscaping.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Great Neck Plaza
46 Schenck Avenue
46 Schenck Avenue, Great Neck Plaza, NY
Studio
$1,933
1 Bedroom
Ask
Huge, Front Facing Jr. 1 Bedroom With Closets Galore. Overlooks Quiet Residential Street. Hardwood Floors Throughout. Laundry In Building. Supers On Site. Pet-Friendly! In Very Close Proximity To Lirr, Shopping, Dining, And Much More.
31 Units Available
31 Units Available
Rockville Centre
Avalon Rockville Centre
80 N Centre Ave, Rockville Centre, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,825
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,390
1203 sqft
A short stroll from Smith Lake and Rockville Centre Station on Long Island. Green-certified with energy efficiency in mind. Heated pool, courtyard, sundeck and clubhouse, as well as gym and hot tub. Pet-friendly.
19 Units Available
19 Units Available
Glen Cove
Avalon at Glen Cove
1100 Avalon Sq, Glen Cove, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,385
992 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,699
1301 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near Pratt Boulevard/Route 107, with easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Amenities include on-site pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature private patio, walk-in closets and dishwasher.
201 Units Available
$
201 Units Available
Glen Cove
Harbor Landing
350 Herb Hill Road, Glen Cove, NY
Studio
$2,270
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,599
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,555
1117 sqft
Located within Garvies Point, Harbor Landing’s amenity-rich residences offer a modern, comfortable, waterside lifestyle with the parkland and promenade just outside its doors.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Williston Park, NY

Finding an apartment in Williston Park that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

