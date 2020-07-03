Sign Up
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:11 AM
Find Out More
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
443 Horton Hwy
443 Horton Highway
·
(631) 673-3700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
443 Horton Highway, Williston Park, NY 11501
Williston Park
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub
3 Bedrooms
Unit 1 · Avail. now
$2,500
3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft
Report This Listing
Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Lovely First Floor 3 bedroom apartment. IncludesLiving Room, Formal Dining Room, Eat in Kitchen and Full Bath.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 443 Horton Hwy have any available units?
443 Horton Hwy has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
Is 443 Horton Hwy currently offering any rent specials?
443 Horton Hwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 443 Horton Hwy pet-friendly?
No, 443 Horton Hwy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Williston Park
.
Does 443 Horton Hwy offer parking?
No, 443 Horton Hwy does not offer parking.
Does 443 Horton Hwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 443 Horton Hwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 443 Horton Hwy have a pool?
No, 443 Horton Hwy does not have a pool.
Does 443 Horton Hwy have accessible units?
No, 443 Horton Hwy does not have accessible units.
Does 443 Horton Hwy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 443 Horton Hwy has units with dishwashers.
Does 443 Horton Hwy have units with air conditioning?
No, 443 Horton Hwy does not have units with air conditioning.
