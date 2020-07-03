All apartments in Williston Park
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:11 AM

443 Horton Hwy

443 Horton Highway · (631) 673-3700
Location

443 Horton Highway, Williston Park, NY 11501
Williston Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Lovely First Floor 3 bedroom apartment. IncludesLiving Room, Formal Dining Room, Eat in Kitchen and Full Bath.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 443 Horton Hwy have any available units?
443 Horton Hwy has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 443 Horton Hwy currently offering any rent specials?
443 Horton Hwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 443 Horton Hwy pet-friendly?
No, 443 Horton Hwy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Williston Park.
Does 443 Horton Hwy offer parking?
No, 443 Horton Hwy does not offer parking.
Does 443 Horton Hwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 443 Horton Hwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 443 Horton Hwy have a pool?
No, 443 Horton Hwy does not have a pool.
Does 443 Horton Hwy have accessible units?
No, 443 Horton Hwy does not have accessible units.
Does 443 Horton Hwy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 443 Horton Hwy has units with dishwashers.
Does 443 Horton Hwy have units with air conditioning?
No, 443 Horton Hwy does not have units with air conditioning.

