All apartments in White Plains
Find more places like Windsor Gramercy.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
White Plains, NY
/
Windsor Gramercy
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:12 PM

Windsor Gramercy

2 Canfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
White Plains
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

2 Canfield Avenue, White Plains, NY 10601

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
garage
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in White Plains. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and washer dryer. Utilities included: water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: June 1st 2020. $2,165/month rent. $2,165 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact EzRentalsMaster at 347-454-1274 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Windsor Gramercy have any available units?
Windsor Gramercy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Plains, NY.
What amenities does Windsor Gramercy have?
Some of Windsor Gramercy's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Windsor Gramercy currently offering any rent specials?
Windsor Gramercy isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Windsor Gramercy pet-friendly?
Yes, Windsor Gramercy is pet friendly.
Does Windsor Gramercy offer parking?
Yes, Windsor Gramercy does offer parking.
Does Windsor Gramercy have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Windsor Gramercy offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Windsor Gramercy have a pool?
No, Windsor Gramercy does not have a pool.
Does Windsor Gramercy have accessible units?
Yes, Windsor Gramercy has accessible units.
Does Windsor Gramercy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Windsor Gramercy has units with dishwashers.
Does Windsor Gramercy have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Windsor Gramercy has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon White Plains
27 Barker Ave
White Plains, NY 10601
Windsor at The Gramercy
2 Canfield Ave
White Plains, NY 10601
Continuum White Plains
55 Bank St
White Plains, NY 10606
The Churchill
345 Main St
White Plains, NY 10601
One Dekalb
1 DeKalb Ave
White Plains, NY 10605
15 Bank Apartments
15 Bank St
White Plains, NY 10606

Similar Pages

White Plains 1 BedroomsWhite Plains 2 Bedrooms
White Plains Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWhite Plains Apartments with Parking
White Plains Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYNew Rochelle, NYEnglewood, NJFort Lee, NJEdgewater, NJWestwood, NJGlen Cove, NY
Greenwich, CTMineola, NYRidgefield, NJPort Chester, NYBergenfield, NJOssining, NYRiver Edge, NJDarien, CTMamaroneck, NYNanuet, NYElmsford, NY
Ridgefield Park, NJTarrytown, NYDobbs Ferry, NYGreat Neck, NYLeonia, NJNyack, NYTuckahoe, NYBronxville, NYWoodcliff Lake, NJHartsdale, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkVaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology
American Musical and Dramatic Academy