690 Ridgeway

Amenities
4 bedroom, 5 bathrooms Custom home in prestigious Ridgeway area. This sunlight filled home features Grand 9' ceilings, custom open-concept European design Kitchen, volcanic stone counter tops, high-end appliances, marble and wood-floors throughout, 1,500sf partially finished large basement w/separate entrance with a full bath. Marble bathrooms, 2 en-suite, Granite patio, fenced yard, alarm, fire sprinkler, interlocking stone driveway. Walking distance to the Int German school, and near all public schools. School bus available to all schools.