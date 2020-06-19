All apartments in White Plains
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:34 PM

690 Ridgeway

690 Ridgeway Road · (914) 997-0097
Location

690 Ridgeway Road, White Plains, NY 10605

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$6,900

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 3222 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
4 bedroom, 5 bathrooms Custom home in prestigious Ridgeway area. This sunlight filled home features Grand 9' ceilings, custom open-concept European design Kitchen, volcanic stone counter tops, high-end appliances, marble and wood-floors throughout, 1,500sf partially finished large basement w/separate entrance with a full bath. Marble bathrooms, 2 en-suite, Granite patio, fenced yard, alarm, fire sprinkler, interlocking stone driveway. Walking distance to the Int German school, and near all public schools. School bus available to all schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 690 Ridgeway have any available units?
690 Ridgeway has a unit available for $6,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 690 Ridgeway have?
Some of 690 Ridgeway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 690 Ridgeway currently offering any rent specials?
690 Ridgeway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 690 Ridgeway pet-friendly?
No, 690 Ridgeway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in White Plains.
Does 690 Ridgeway offer parking?
Yes, 690 Ridgeway does offer parking.
Does 690 Ridgeway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 690 Ridgeway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 690 Ridgeway have a pool?
No, 690 Ridgeway does not have a pool.
Does 690 Ridgeway have accessible units?
No, 690 Ridgeway does not have accessible units.
Does 690 Ridgeway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 690 Ridgeway has units with dishwashers.
Does 690 Ridgeway have units with air conditioning?
No, 690 Ridgeway does not have units with air conditioning.
