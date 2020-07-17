19 HALL AVE.

Amenities

Tons of Daylight and air come into your living space!!Built New in 2009. Garage parking underneath. Unit got renovated. High quality construction and convenience. Central air, oak cabinets, hardwood floors. Marble floor in bathroom. Laundry room in basement. Storage closet included. \.Internet/cable ready. Close to all. Only 7 units in the building1/2 Month Broker's Fee For access please contact DeLaurentisMgmt@gmail.com or (914) 946-132119 Hall Avenue, anseven-unit walk-up apartment building with indoor parking garage and laundry facility in White Plains,Westchester County.The building is comprised of one (1) studio unit which is ADA compliant, four (4) two-bedrooms, 1.5 bathunits, and two (2) duplex units, which are two-bedroom, 1.5 bath. All units were designed to have a smallterrace with glass sliding doors. The property also offers a privately run laundry facility with storage lockers.Each unit has a one year lease attached with very well qualified tenants. The garage offers 10 indoor spaceswith one additional space outside of the building. There is approx. 2,000 sq. ft. of unused space adjacent tothe laundry facility which can be converted to a storage facility, generating additional income. The building isfully equipped with cameras and intercom system.The property is located on the west side of Hall Ave between George Street and N. Kensico Ave in WhitePlains, Westchester and conveniently off of Interstate 287 and Route 22 (Central Westchester Parkway). Thebuilding is also located one mile east of the Elizabeth Haub School of Law at Pace University which hasdrawn tenants over the years. The asset is in close proximity to major shopping centers, the White PlainsHospital and approximately one mile from the White Plains Metro North Station in downtown White Plains