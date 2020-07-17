All apartments in White Plains
19 HALL AVE.
Last updated July 4 2020 at 2:33 AM

19 HALL AVE.

19 Hall Avenue · (914) 946-1321
Location

19 Hall Avenue, White Plains, NY 10604

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Tons of Daylight and air come into your living space!!Built New in 2009. Garage parking underneath. Unit got renovated. High quality construction and convenience. Central air, oak cabinets, hardwood floors. Marble floor in bathroom. Laundry room in basement. Storage closet included. \.Internet/cable ready. Close to all. Only 7 units in the building1/2 Month Broker's Fee For access please contact DeLaurentisMgmt@gmail.com or (914) 946-132119 Hall Avenue, anseven-unit walk-up apartment building with indoor parking garage and laundry facility in White Plains,Westchester County.The building is comprised of one (1) studio unit which is ADA compliant, four (4) two-bedrooms, 1.5 bathunits, and two (2) duplex units, which are two-bedroom, 1.5 bath. All units were designed to have a smallterrace with glass sliding doors. The property also offers a privately run laundry facility with storage lockers.Each unit has a one year lease attached with very well qualified tenants. The garage offers 10 indoor spaceswith one additional space outside of the building. There is approx. 2,000 sq. ft. of unused space adjacent tothe laundry facility which can be converted to a storage facility, generating additional income. The building isfully equipped with cameras and intercom system.The property is located on the west side of Hall Ave between George Street and N. Kensico Ave in WhitePlains, Westchester and conveniently off of Interstate 287 and Route 22 (Central Westchester Parkway). Thebuilding is also located one mile east of the Elizabeth Haub School of Law at Pace University which hasdrawn tenants over the years. The asset is in close proximity to major shopping centers, the White PlainsHospital and approximately one mile from the White Plains Metro North Station in downtown White Plains

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 HALL AVE. have any available units?
19 HALL AVE. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Plains, NY.
What amenities does 19 HALL AVE. have?
Some of 19 HALL AVE.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 HALL AVE. currently offering any rent specials?
19 HALL AVE. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 HALL AVE. pet-friendly?
No, 19 HALL AVE. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in White Plains.
Does 19 HALL AVE. offer parking?
Yes, 19 HALL AVE. offers parking.
Does 19 HALL AVE. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19 HALL AVE. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 HALL AVE. have a pool?
No, 19 HALL AVE. does not have a pool.
Does 19 HALL AVE. have accessible units?
No, 19 HALL AVE. does not have accessible units.
Does 19 HALL AVE. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19 HALL AVE. has units with dishwashers.
Does 19 HALL AVE. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19 HALL AVE. has units with air conditioning.
