Great 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Duplex Rental in one of White Plains most unique properties. 17 Dekalb Ave Upscale New Construction in the heart of sought after downtown White Plains.'The Bramare' is a beautiful property Close to Whole Foods, Cheesecake Factory, restaurants and nightlife, movie theater and all that sought after White Plains has to offer.Shimmery hardwood flooring, Upscale features, skylight, 2 BR's each with full baths powder room, amazing upgraded gourmet kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, granite, built in microwave and washer/dryer in unit. Dogs & cats are accepted.For access or more info please contact us at Bdelmgmt@gmail.com or (914) 946-1321