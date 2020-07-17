All apartments in White Plains
Last updated June 26 2020

17 DEKALB AVE.

17 Dekalb Avenue · (914) 946-1321
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

17 Dekalb Avenue, White Plains, NY 10605

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
garage
media room
new construction
Great 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Duplex Rental in one of White Plains most unique properties. 17 Dekalb Ave Upscale New Construction in the heart of sought after downtown White Plains.'The Bramare' is a beautiful property Close to Whole Foods, Cheesecake Factory, restaurants and nightlife, movie theater and all that sought after White Plains has to offer.Shimmery hardwood flooring, Upscale features, skylight, 2 BR's each with full baths powder room, amazing upgraded gourmet kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, granite, built in microwave and washer/dryer in unit. Dogs & cats are accepted.For access or more info please contact us at Bdelmgmt@gmail.com or (914) 946-1321

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 DEKALB AVE. have any available units?
17 DEKALB AVE. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Plains, NY.
What amenities does 17 DEKALB AVE. have?
Some of 17 DEKALB AVE.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 DEKALB AVE. currently offering any rent specials?
17 DEKALB AVE. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 DEKALB AVE. pet-friendly?
Yes, 17 DEKALB AVE. is pet friendly.
Does 17 DEKALB AVE. offer parking?
Yes, 17 DEKALB AVE. offers parking.
Does 17 DEKALB AVE. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17 DEKALB AVE. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 DEKALB AVE. have a pool?
No, 17 DEKALB AVE. does not have a pool.
Does 17 DEKALB AVE. have accessible units?
Yes, 17 DEKALB AVE. has accessible units.
Does 17 DEKALB AVE. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17 DEKALB AVE. has units with dishwashers.
Does 17 DEKALB AVE. have units with air conditioning?
No, 17 DEKALB AVE. does not have units with air conditioning.
