Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:32 PM

15 Bank Apartments

15 Bank St · (914) 368-6781
Rent Special
Enjoy 1 Month FREE on select apartments for new move-ins NOW-August 1st!
Location

15 Bank St, White Plains, NY 10606

Price and availability

VERIFIED 38 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 105B · Avail. Jul 17

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 752 sqft

Unit 114F · Avail. now

$2,245

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 711 sqft

Unit 103G · Avail. Sep 12

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 711 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 207H · Avail. Jul 24

$2,856

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 949 sqft

Unit 105K · Avail. Jul 17

$2,941

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 966 sqft

Unit 205D · Avail. now

$3,357

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1142 sqft

See 10+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 15 Bank Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
business center
conference room
courtyard
dog park
green community
guest parking
guest suite
hot tub
playground
Embrace luxury at the incomparable 15 Bank Apartments in White Plains, NY.
This high-rise community offers well-designed, one- and two-bedroom
apartment homes featuring washers and dryers in every apartment, spacious
closets and designer kitchens with breakfast bars. Our residents also enjoy
concierge services. We are only a short walk to downtown White Plains and a variety of fine
dining, shopping and entertainment options. 15 Bank Apartments...right in
the middle of it all!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $125 per applicant
Deposit: $750, based on credit
Additional: Amenity Fee: $600 per lease term Water: $15 monthly Gas: Allocated based on occoupancy
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Please contact the leasing office for a full list of breed restrictions for dogs; Weight limit: 80 lbs
Dogs
fee: $600 1st pet charged /2nd pet discount offered
rent: $60
Cats
fee: $300 1st pet charged /2nd pet discount offered
rent: $35
Parking Details: Garage: $150/month.
Storage Details: 4' x 4' x 4'4' x 4' x 8'4' x 5' x 8': $75/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Bank Apartments have any available units?
15 Bank Apartments has 18 units available starting at $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does 15 Bank Apartments have?
Some of 15 Bank Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Bank Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
15 Bank Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Enjoy 1 Month FREE on select apartments for new move-ins NOW-August 1st!
Is 15 Bank Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, 15 Bank Apartments is pet friendly.
Does 15 Bank Apartments offer parking?
Yes, 15 Bank Apartments offers parking.
Does 15 Bank Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15 Bank Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Bank Apartments have a pool?
Yes, 15 Bank Apartments has a pool.
Does 15 Bank Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, 15 Bank Apartments has accessible units.
Does 15 Bank Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 Bank Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Bank Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15 Bank Apartments has units with air conditioning.
