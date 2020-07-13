Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup carpet fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities accessible clubhouse concierge elevator 24hr gym parking pool garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill business center conference room courtyard dog park green community guest parking guest suite hot tub playground

Embrace luxury at the incomparable 15 Bank Apartments in White Plains, NY.

This high-rise community offers well-designed, one- and two-bedroom

apartment homes featuring washers and dryers in every apartment, spacious

closets and designer kitchens with breakfast bars. Our residents also enjoy

concierge services. We are only a short walk to downtown White Plains and a variety of fine

dining, shopping and entertainment options. 15 Bank Apartments...right in

the middle of it all!