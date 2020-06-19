All apartments in Westhampton
726 Ent Ave

726 Ent Avenue · (631) 589-8500
Location

726 Ent Avenue, Westhampton, NY 11978
Westhampton

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$11,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
tennis court
Private,Beautifully furnished 3 BR,2 newly tiled Full Bath Home w/Modern white kitchen,Living Room w/Vaulted ceilings and exposed beams, Wood Burning FP and Dining Area. Screened Sun Room overlooking hydrangea garden. 2 blocks to park Complete w/Community Tennis Court, In-Ground Pool, Basketball Court and Ball Field. 5 minute drive to town for restaurants,shopping, ice cream, Beach Bakery, Goldbergs Bagels and Much More! Reasonable, Private Westhampton Beach Retreat. Available Aug 1-LD and for extended season and off season as well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 726 Ent Ave have any available units?
726 Ent Ave has a unit available for $11,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 726 Ent Ave have?
Some of 726 Ent Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 726 Ent Ave currently offering any rent specials?
726 Ent Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 726 Ent Ave pet-friendly?
No, 726 Ent Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westhampton.
Does 726 Ent Ave offer parking?
Yes, 726 Ent Ave does offer parking.
Does 726 Ent Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 726 Ent Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 726 Ent Ave have a pool?
Yes, 726 Ent Ave has a pool.
Does 726 Ent Ave have accessible units?
No, 726 Ent Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 726 Ent Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 726 Ent Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 726 Ent Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 726 Ent Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
