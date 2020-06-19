726 Ent Ave

Amenities
Private,Beautifully furnished 3 BR,2 newly tiled Full Bath Home w/Modern white kitchen,Living Room w/Vaulted ceilings and exposed beams, Wood Burning FP and Dining Area. Screened Sun Room overlooking hydrangea garden. 2 blocks to park Complete w/Community Tennis Court, In-Ground Pool, Basketball Court and Ball Field. 5 minute drive to town for restaurants,shopping, ice cream, Beach Bakery, Goldbergs Bagels and Much More! Reasonable, Private Westhampton Beach Retreat. Available Aug 1-LD and for extended season and off season as well.