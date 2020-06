Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

This 4 bedroom contemporary has all the toys for great summer fun. Heated saltwater pool with a childproof fence available, har-tru tennis court, 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, ample decking, outdoor bar, outdoor shower, hot tub, 2 car attached garage, and plenty of lawn area for the kids to play. Won't last and priced right. extended season available after labor day.