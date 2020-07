Amenities

Welcome to Larchmont Acree - Property Id: 314793



Minutes from everything, move right in to this very updated apartment. Complete with stainless steel appliances. First floor apartment for easy move ins. Spacious and sunny living room w/archways 1 year young kitchen with dishwasher and microwave. Updated gray bath. Both bedroom are spacious with closets

Broker fee. 914.844.9282

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/721-larchmont-acres-larchmont-ny-unit-a/314793

