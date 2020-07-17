59 Old Oscaleta Road

Amenities
HERALDING THE GOLDEN AGE - Long drive to sixteen, glorious estate acres with rolling lawns, ancient trees and old stone walls. The rich architecture of the 1920 s handsomely updated. Herringbone floors, fluted molding, interior archways define formal rooms. Impressive Entrance Hall. Gracious Living and Dining Rooms. Porches for afternoon tea. Carefully designed Chef s Kitchen with high-end appliances. Pine-paneled Family Room. Magnificent 15,000 bottle Wine Cellar. Spacious Game/Media Room. Four Bedrooms including luxurious Master Suite. Fully equipped Two-Bedroom Guest Cottage. Sport Court. Garages for ten cars. A collector s dream!