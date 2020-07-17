All apartments in Westchester County
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

59 Old Oscaleta Road

59 Old Oscaleta Road · (914) 234-9234
Location

59 Old Oscaleta Road, Westchester County, NY 10590

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$20,000

6 Bed · 7 Bath · 6000 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
elevator
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
media room
HERALDING THE GOLDEN AGE - Long drive to sixteen, glorious estate acres with rolling lawns, ancient trees and old stone walls. The rich architecture of the 1920 s handsomely updated. Herringbone floors, fluted molding, interior archways define formal rooms. Impressive Entrance Hall. Gracious Living and Dining Rooms. Porches for afternoon tea. Carefully designed Chef s Kitchen with high-end appliances. Pine-paneled Family Room. Magnificent 15,000 bottle Wine Cellar. Spacious Game/Media Room. Four Bedrooms including luxurious Master Suite. Fully equipped Two-Bedroom Guest Cottage. Sport Court. Garages for ten cars. A collector s dream!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 59 Old Oscaleta Road have any available units?
59 Old Oscaleta Road has a unit available for $20,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 59 Old Oscaleta Road have?
Some of 59 Old Oscaleta Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 59 Old Oscaleta Road currently offering any rent specials?
59 Old Oscaleta Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 59 Old Oscaleta Road pet-friendly?
No, 59 Old Oscaleta Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westchester County.
Does 59 Old Oscaleta Road offer parking?
Yes, 59 Old Oscaleta Road offers parking.
Does 59 Old Oscaleta Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 59 Old Oscaleta Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 59 Old Oscaleta Road have a pool?
No, 59 Old Oscaleta Road does not have a pool.
Does 59 Old Oscaleta Road have accessible units?
No, 59 Old Oscaleta Road does not have accessible units.
Does 59 Old Oscaleta Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 59 Old Oscaleta Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 59 Old Oscaleta Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 59 Old Oscaleta Road does not have units with air conditioning.
