All apartments in Westchester County
Find more places like
513 Richbell Rd B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westchester County, NY
/
513 Richbell Rd B
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:07 PM

513 Richbell Rd B

513 Richbell Road · (914) 664-5000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

513 Richbell Road, Westchester County, NY 10538

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit B · Avail. now

$1,850

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
elevator
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
1 Bedroom in Larchmont Acres! - Property Id: 239630

Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online. Please fill out our application at the link below and an agent will be in contact with you shortly to schedule a viewing.
https://www.fleetwoodrealty.com/application

KEY FEATURES
Bedrooms: 1 Bed
Bathrooms: 1 Bath
Lease Duration: 1-2 Year
Pets Policy: Cats okay. Small dogs with approval and fees.
Property Type: Apartment

RENTAL FEATURES

Range / Oven
Refrigerator
Cable-ready
Intercom system
Hardwood floor

COMMUNITY FEATURES
Elevator
On-street parking

*Fee Disclosure: App fee and broker's fee

*Pictures are of various units within the complex

Annual Income Requirement: $71,800+
Credit Score Requirement: 680+

Contact info:
Fleetwood Realty
914-664-5000
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/239630
Property Id 239630

(RLNE5896008)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 513 Richbell Rd B have any available units?
513 Richbell Rd B has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 513 Richbell Rd B have?
Some of 513 Richbell Rd B's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 513 Richbell Rd B currently offering any rent specials?
513 Richbell Rd B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 513 Richbell Rd B pet-friendly?
Yes, 513 Richbell Rd B is pet friendly.
Does 513 Richbell Rd B offer parking?
No, 513 Richbell Rd B does not offer parking.
Does 513 Richbell Rd B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 513 Richbell Rd B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 513 Richbell Rd B have a pool?
No, 513 Richbell Rd B does not have a pool.
Does 513 Richbell Rd B have accessible units?
No, 513 Richbell Rd B does not have accessible units.
Does 513 Richbell Rd B have units with dishwashers?
No, 513 Richbell Rd B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 513 Richbell Rd B have units with air conditioning?
No, 513 Richbell Rd B does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Wood Works
550 Halstead Avenue
Harrison, NY 10528
Glenwood Gardens
95-117 Ravine Ave
Yonkers, NY 10701
Avalon Yonkers
79 Alexander Street
Yonkers, NY 10701
Continuum White Plains
55 Bank St
White Plains, NY 10606
The Apex at 290
290 E Main St
Elmsford, NY 10523
Avalon Mamaroneck
746 Mamaroneck Ave
Mamaroneck, NY 10543
Harbor House
15 Davenport Ave
New Rochelle, NY 10805
360 Huguenot
360 Huguenot St
New Rochelle, NY 10801

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYNorwalk, CTNew Rochelle, NYDanbury, CTWhite Plains, NYHackensack, NJFort Lee, NJEnglewood, NJEdgewater, NJPort Chester, NYGlen Cove, NYWestwood, NJGreenwich, CTRidgefield, NJHuntington Station, NYBronxville, NYElmsford, NYTarrytown, NYHartsdale, NYSouth Nyack, NYEastchester, NYTuckahoe, NYSleepy Hollow, NYPiermont, NYPelham Manor, NYHastings-on-Hudson, NYMount Vernon, NYIrvington, NYLarchmont, NYNew City, NYBergenfield, NJHighland Falls, NYWest Haverstraw, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Norwalk Community CollegeCUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New YorkColumbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy