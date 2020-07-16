513 Richbell Rd B.

Amenities

1 Bedroom in Larchmont Acres! - Property Id: 239630



Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online. Please fill out our application at the link below and an agent will be in contact with you shortly to schedule a viewing.

https://www.fleetwoodrealty.com/application



KEY FEATURES

Bedrooms: 1 Bed

Bathrooms: 1 Bath

Lease Duration: 1-2 Year

Pets Policy: Cats okay. Small dogs with approval and fees.

Property Type: Apartment



RENTAL FEATURES



Range / Oven

Refrigerator

Cable-ready

Intercom system

Hardwood floor



COMMUNITY FEATURES

Elevator

On-street parking



*Fee Disclosure: App fee and broker's fee



*Pictures are of various units within the complex



Annual Income Requirement: $71,800+

Credit Score Requirement: 680+



Contact info:

Fleetwood Realty

914-664-5000

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/239630

(RLNE5896008)