272 Maplewood Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

Pure perfection! Enjoy serene wooded views while relaxing on the deck of this light-filled, one bedroom, end unit, that has been recently redone. The spacious living room offers a custom mantle, wood-burning fireplace. The kitchen adjoins an eat-in area. New hardwood floors throughout and the large bedroom opens into a newly renovated full bathroom. Ample closet space and washer and dryer in the unit. Located in the Oakridge Condominium Complex which offers a newly refurbished pool and tennis court for all condo occupants. Assigned parking space. A short walk to grocery shop, dining, pharmacy, dry cleaners, & nail salon. Short commute via the Merritt Parkway, Metro-North or New Canaan rail; only 55 miles to NYC. Tenant pays all utilities and water. One month security, non-smokers, no pets and an NTN credit report is required: https://nrt.ntnonline.com/index.cfm?AgentID=874. Phase II COVID disclosure signed and masks and gloves before showing. NO PETS