Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

272 Maplewood Drive

272 Maplewood Drive · (914) 318-6629
Location

272 Maplewood Drive, Westchester County, NY 10590

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 634 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Pure perfection! Enjoy serene wooded views while relaxing on the deck of this light-filled, one bedroom, end unit, that has been recently redone. The spacious living room offers a custom mantle, wood-burning fireplace. The kitchen adjoins an eat-in area. New hardwood floors throughout and the large bedroom opens into a newly renovated full bathroom. Ample closet space and washer and dryer in the unit. Located in the Oakridge Condominium Complex which offers a newly refurbished pool and tennis court for all condo occupants. Assigned parking space. A short walk to grocery shop, dining, pharmacy, dry cleaners, & nail salon. Short commute via the Merritt Parkway, Metro-North or New Canaan rail; only 55 miles to NYC. Tenant pays all utilities and water. One month security, non-smokers, no pets and an NTN credit report is required: https://nrt.ntnonline.com/index.cfm?AgentID=874. Phase II COVID disclosure signed and masks and gloves before showing. NO PETS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 272 Maplewood Drive have any available units?
272 Maplewood Drive has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 272 Maplewood Drive have?
Some of 272 Maplewood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 272 Maplewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
272 Maplewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 272 Maplewood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 272 Maplewood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westchester County.
Does 272 Maplewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 272 Maplewood Drive offers parking.
Does 272 Maplewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 272 Maplewood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 272 Maplewood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 272 Maplewood Drive has a pool.
Does 272 Maplewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 272 Maplewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 272 Maplewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 272 Maplewood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 272 Maplewood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 272 Maplewood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
