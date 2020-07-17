124 High Ridge Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Young, custom built Colonial in Pound Ridge! The home is perched on a level field of a 2 acre property. Constructed of the highest grade materials and craftsmanship, with thoughtful details such as the herring bone pattern and dual finished inlaid floor, the spacious yet practical layout and sophisticated finishes speak to the quality of the home. Wide plank floors, and custom millwork including multiple-piece crown moldings and Wainscoting, built-in cabinets, and Marvin windows-which allow daylight to shine through to every corner-are just a few of the finer points. See the spectacular Chef's kitchen, with a grand center island, and appliances that inspire confidence and pride has been designed for entertaining. The open concept floor plan and transitions to the rear yard from inside allow for an easy lifestyle. There is a pool site right off the patio as well. The mechanicals are of excellent quality and high efficiency. Conveniently located to schools and town. There is no better value of this quality in Pound Ridge or Westchester County!