Last updated July 2 2020

124 High Ridge Road

124 High Ridge Road · (914) 523-9732
Location

124 High Ridge Road, Westchester County, NY 10576

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$20,000

5 Bed · 7 Bath · 5626 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Young, custom built Colonial in Pound Ridge! The home is perched on a level field of a 2 acre property. Constructed of the highest grade materials and craftsmanship, with thoughtful details such as the herring bone pattern and dual finished inlaid floor, the spacious yet practical layout and sophisticated finishes speak to the quality of the home. Wide plank floors, and custom millwork including multiple-piece crown moldings and Wainscoting, built-in cabinets, and Marvin windows-which allow daylight to shine through to every corner-are just a few of the finer points. See the spectacular Chef's kitchen, with a grand center island, and appliances that inspire confidence and pride has been designed for entertaining. The open concept floor plan and transitions to the rear yard from inside allow for an easy lifestyle. There is a pool site right off the patio as well. The mechanicals are of excellent quality and high efficiency. Conveniently located to schools and town. There is no better value of this quality in Pound Ridge or Westchester County!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 High Ridge Road have any available units?
124 High Ridge Road has a unit available for $20,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 124 High Ridge Road have?
Some of 124 High Ridge Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 124 High Ridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
124 High Ridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 High Ridge Road pet-friendly?
No, 124 High Ridge Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westchester County.
Does 124 High Ridge Road offer parking?
Yes, 124 High Ridge Road offers parking.
Does 124 High Ridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 124 High Ridge Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 High Ridge Road have a pool?
Yes, 124 High Ridge Road has a pool.
Does 124 High Ridge Road have accessible units?
No, 124 High Ridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 124 High Ridge Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 124 High Ridge Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 124 High Ridge Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 124 High Ridge Road does not have units with air conditioning.
