12 Granada Crescent

A commuter delight! A one bedroom unit freshly painted with recently updated kitchen and bath. It comes with an in-house washer/dryer, wall-to-wall carpeting and a balcony with views across the open green lawn and parking lot. The Granada Condominium itself is well maintained and endowed. It sits at a close distance to 4 major highways: I-287, 87, The Sprain and Bronx River that facilitate easy commuting by road to NYC and Northern Westchester. Two metro-north stations- White Plains and North White Plains- are at close proximity. It is also on Bus 40 route, with 2 bus stops located at each of the complex' gates. Parking is free, abundant and unassigned. The complex has a standard size swimming pool for the use of its residents and guests.