Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

12 Granada Crescent

12 Granada Cres · (914) 949-9600
Location

12 Granada Cres, Westchester County, NY 10603

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 7 · Avail. now

$1,975

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 736 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
A commuter delight! A one bedroom unit freshly painted with recently updated kitchen and bath. It comes with an in-house washer/dryer, wall-to-wall carpeting and a balcony with views across the open green lawn and parking lot. The Granada Condominium itself is well maintained and endowed. It sits at a close distance to 4 major highways: I-287, 87, The Sprain and Bronx River that facilitate easy commuting by road to NYC and Northern Westchester. Two metro-north stations- White Plains and North White Plains- are at close proximity. It is also on Bus 40 route, with 2 bus stops located at each of the complex' gates. Parking is free, abundant and unassigned. The complex has a standard size swimming pool for the use of its residents and guests.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Granada Crescent have any available units?
12 Granada Crescent has a unit available for $1,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12 Granada Crescent have?
Some of 12 Granada Crescent's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Granada Crescent currently offering any rent specials?
12 Granada Crescent is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Granada Crescent pet-friendly?
No, 12 Granada Crescent is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westchester County.
Does 12 Granada Crescent offer parking?
Yes, 12 Granada Crescent offers parking.
Does 12 Granada Crescent have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12 Granada Crescent offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Granada Crescent have a pool?
Yes, 12 Granada Crescent has a pool.
Does 12 Granada Crescent have accessible units?
No, 12 Granada Crescent does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Granada Crescent have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12 Granada Crescent has units with dishwashers.
Does 12 Granada Crescent have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 Granada Crescent does not have units with air conditioning.
