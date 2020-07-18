All apartments in Westchester County
Find more places like 100 High Point Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westchester County, NY
/
100 High Point Drive
Last updated July 3 2020 at 7:30 PM

100 High Point Drive

100 High Point Dr · (516) 864-8111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

100 High Point Dr, Westchester County, NY 10530

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 612 · Avail. now

$2,695

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1283 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
bike storage
guest parking
sauna
Designer Renovated Unit-Views! Custom Eat in Kitchen (Granite Counter, Stainless Steel Appliances, Glass Insert Backsplash and Custom Designed Baths.) Top of the Line Wood Veneer Floors throughout-Energy Efficient Windows Parking space # 104 in back-Individual Storage room 4.5 Ft by 8Ft 1C-Secluded (but yet close to all) Complex features Large Olympic Sized Pool, Kiddy Pool, 24 Hour Fitness Center, Saunas, Clubhouse, 24 Hour Gatehouse, Community room in Building-Bike room-On Site Management for quick and efficient Service-Plenty Parking for 2nd car or guest Parking-More info to follow-Dogs not allowed in Complex but Landlord will accepts cats

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 High Point Drive have any available units?
100 High Point Drive has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 100 High Point Drive have?
Some of 100 High Point Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 High Point Drive currently offering any rent specials?
100 High Point Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 High Point Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 100 High Point Drive is pet friendly.
Does 100 High Point Drive offer parking?
Yes, 100 High Point Drive offers parking.
Does 100 High Point Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 High Point Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 High Point Drive have a pool?
Yes, 100 High Point Drive has a pool.
Does 100 High Point Drive have accessible units?
No, 100 High Point Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 100 High Point Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 High Point Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 100 High Point Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 100 High Point Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 100 High Point Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avalon Somers
49 Clayton
Yorktown Heights, NY 10505
The Danforth at Dobbs Ferry
100 Danforth
Dobbs Ferry, NY 10522
One Dekalb
1 DeKalb Ave
White Plains, NY 10605
The Lombardi
11 Park Pl
New Rochelle, NY 10801
The Light House
120 N Pearl St
Port Chester, NY 10573
The Mariner
21 Willett Ave
Port Chester, NY 10573
360 Huguenot
360 Huguenot St
New Rochelle, NY 10801
Avalon White Plains
27 Barker Ave
White Plains, NY 10601

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYNorwalk, CTNew Rochelle, NYDanbury, CTWhite Plains, NYHackensack, NJFort Lee, NJEnglewood, NJEdgewater, NJ
Port Chester, NYGlen Cove, NYWestwood, NJGreenwich, CTRidgefield, NJHuntington Station, NYBronxville, NYElmsford, NYTarrytown, NYHartsdale, NYSouth Nyack, NYEastchester, NY
Tuckahoe, NYSleepy Hollow, NYPiermont, NYPelham Manor, NYHastings-on-Hudson, NYMount Vernon, NYIrvington, NYLarchmont, NYNew City, NYBergenfield, NJHighland Falls, NYWest Haverstraw, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Norwalk Community CollegeCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Metropolitan College of New YorkColumbia University in the City of New York
American Musical and Dramatic Academy
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity