100 High Point Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse elevator 24hr gym parking pool bike storage guest parking sauna

Designer Renovated Unit-Views! Custom Eat in Kitchen (Granite Counter, Stainless Steel Appliances, Glass Insert Backsplash and Custom Designed Baths.) Top of the Line Wood Veneer Floors throughout-Energy Efficient Windows Parking space # 104 in back-Individual Storage room 4.5 Ft by 8Ft 1C-Secluded (but yet close to all) Complex features Large Olympic Sized Pool, Kiddy Pool, 24 Hour Fitness Center, Saunas, Clubhouse, 24 Hour Gatehouse, Community room in Building-Bike room-On Site Management for quick and efficient Service-Plenty Parking for 2nd car or guest Parking-More info to follow-Dogs not allowed in Complex but Landlord will accepts cats