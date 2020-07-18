100 High Point Drive

Amenities
Designer Renovated Unit-Views! Custom Eat in Kitchen (Granite Counter, Stainless Steel Appliances, Glass Insert Backsplash and Custom Designed Baths.) Top of the Line Wood Veneer Floors throughout-Energy Efficient Windows Parking space # 104 in back-Individual Storage room 4.5 Ft by 8Ft 1C-Secluded (but yet close to all) Complex features Large Olympic Sized Pool, Kiddy Pool, 24 Hour Fitness Center, Saunas, Clubhouse, 24 Hour Gatehouse, Community room in Building-Bike room-On Site Management for quick and efficient Service-Plenty Parking for 2nd car or guest Parking-More info to follow-Dogs not allowed in Complex but Landlord will accepts cats