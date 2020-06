Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym

One Bedroom Upscale Apartment in recently built(2012) 16 Unit Building Situated on Renovated Post Ave. Conveniently located near Restaurants, LIRR and shopping. Washer and Dryer on Premises in Basement. Gym in Basement. Full Kitchen with Granite counters. Full LR/DR combo. Private Balcony and plenty of Closet space. Absolutely NO Pets and NO Smoking. Listing brokered by Realty Connect USA LLC, contact Salvatore Abbatiello at (888)236-6319 or SAbbatiello@realtyconnectusa.com