25 Apartments for rent in West Islip, NY with balcony
"I'm fine just where I am /I'm fine, just let me be / You're fine just where you are / You're fine." (- Gasoline Heart, "Long Island")
You will be fine where you are, in West Islip, on the South Shore of Long Island. If you love living near the water, then you will love the combination of big city life and the pleasures of resort-like neighborhoods. Located in Suffolk County, New York, West Islip is actually a hamlet. Which is not a tragedy in itself, but instead a census-designated place, rather than an official city. But for all intents and purposes, this area is as big and as bustling with energy and activity as any other big city. Not really surprising, this _is _New York, after all. The weather in this community is very warm during the summer, with a noticeable drop in temperature during the winter months. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for West Islip renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.